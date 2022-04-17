Newton students end school year May 27

Newton Superintendent Tom Messinger, center, inspects the 2021-2022 school year calendar, which was amended April 11 to move the last day for students from May 26 to May 27. (Christopher Braunschweig)

Cardinals will be getting out of school a day later than anticipated, assuming there are no more snow days.

The Newton school board on April 11 changed the last day of the 2021-22 school year from May 26 to May 27 for students. Teachers will have their last day on June 1, which has been designated as a teacher work day; they will also have May 30 off for Memorial Day and work May 31 for professional development.

Newton Superintendent Tom Messinger said the changes were due to school cancellations caused by inclement weather on Feb. 22 and March 7. Messinger recommended students make up one of the two days, noting the district has enough contact hours to not require both days be made up.

Also included in the calendar amendment was a shift in dates for parent-teacher conferences to April 27.

Following the school board meeting, the Newton Community School District sent a memo to staff about the calendar amendments and the upcoming graduation dates for high school and WEST Academy seniors.

WEST Academy will have its graduation 4 p.m. May 20 at Berg Middle School. Newton High School will host its graduation ceremony at 3 p.m. May 22 at Maytag Park. The district said more information about graduation will be released as the dates get closer.

So far the 2022-23 school year calendar has students beginning classes on Aug. 23. Teachers will begin on Aug. 17.

