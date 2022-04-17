ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenton County, KY

Man Told Job Not to Celebrate His Birthday. He Was Awarded $450K Following Unwanted Party.

NBC Miami
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Kentucky man with an anxiety disorder asked his former employer not to celebrate his birthday because it triggers panic attacks. When the company, Gravity Diagnostics, ignored Kevin Berling's request...

www.nbcmiami.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nashville News Hub

Lab technician wins nearly half-million dollar lawsuit after co-workers threw him a surprise birthday party even after he made it clear that a celebration would trigger a panic attack, his attorney said

The 29-year-old lab technician man made it clear to his employer that he did not want to celebrate his birthday. Unfortunately, somewhere along the line there was a communication breakdown, and his company threw him a party. The 29-year-old sued his former employer alleging disability discrimination and retaliation. According to the lawsuit, the man stated that a celebration in the office would be bring back bad childhood memories surrounding his parents’ divorce and bring up a great source of stress.
KENTUCKY STATE
Daily Mail

'We want Biden out': Parent is horrified to see video of her preschooler being 'indoctrinated' with chant to oust Joe during President's Day lesson at $1,000-a-month LA-area private school

A California mother was left horrified by a video of her preschooler daughter and her classmates chanting 'We want Biden out' during a President's Day lesson. Christina McFadden, of Norco, said the private Turning Point Christian School was 'indoctrinating' her daughter and her 5- and 4-year-old classmates against the Democrat president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Grandson accused of locking grandmother in freezer to die

Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Michelle Obama's brother and his wife sue $24,000-a-year Milwaukee school for kicking their nine and 11-year-old 'model student' children out when they complained that virtual lessons 'used racist stereotypes and word plantation'

The brother of former first lady Michelle Obama and his wife are suing their children's private school alleging that administrators expelled their two sons aged nine and 11 after they complained of racist bias during virtual lessons. Craig and Kelly Robinson filed a lawsuit against the $24,000-a-year University School of...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gravity Diagnostics
NBC Miami

Mother Accused of Murdering 2 Young Kids in Little Haiti Apartment

Police have arrested a woman who they said murdered her two young children Tuesday night at an apartment in Miami's Little Haiti neighborhood. Miami Police officials said they had received several 911 calls at around 8 p.m. from a woman who appeared to be in distress and in a crisis.
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

Boy stabbed at children’s birthday party as neighbours hear ‘screaming’ after ‘row’

A teenage boy has been stabbed after a row reportedly erupted at a children’s party.Neighbours reported hearing “screaming” as dozens of people flooded the street outside a home in Sale, Greater Manchester, late on Saturday.The teenage victim was then stabbed in nearby Baguley Lane and left with a serious knife wound.Police said he remained in a stable condition in hospital and the wound was not thought to be life threatening.One witness living in Baguley Lane reported hearing a group of girls screaming, with some shouting “no, no, no”.A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “We were called at 10.25pm on Saturday 16 April to a report of a teenage boy being stabbed on Baguley Lane, Sale.“The boy was taken to hospital with a serious wound that is not believed to be life threatening.“He remains in a stable condition as he receives treatment. No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.”The community is said to have been left in shock the by the incident – which happened a short distance from where 34-year-old father Mike Grimshaw was stabbed to death outside his own home in Royton Avenue in July 2017.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
County
Kenton County, KY
NBC Miami

Man Indicted in Murder of Ex-Miami Mayor's Brother

An indictment was handed down Thursday in the killing of Jorge Diaz-Johnston, the brother of former Miami Mayor Manny Diaz who was the plaintiff in a historic same-sex marriage lawsuit. A circuit court in Leon County handed down the five count indictment against 37-year-old Steven Yinger, who faces charges including...
MIAMI, FL
CBS News

Joyce Watkins on her exoneration after 34 years

In 1988 Joyce Watkins and her boyfriend, Charlie Dunn, were wrongfully convicted of a terrible crime: the murder of Watkins' 4-year-old great-niece, Brandi. Although the assistant medical examiner had made a critical mistake in their report, Watkins and Dunn's appeals were all denied. Now, more than three decades later, an unusual partnership of prosecutors and defense attorneys has brought about what the 74-year-old Watkins has long prayed for: exoneration. CBS News' Erin Moriarty reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Davenport Journal

Baby, who was diagnosed with fetal growth restriction while still in the womb and spent the first 2 years of her life in hospital, is finally home with her family

The 2-year-old baby, who was diagnosed with fetal growth restriction while still in the womb, spent the first 2 years of her life in a hospital fighting for her life. The baby’s doctor said that letting the little girl grow in the PICU under the care of her nurses and medical team helped with her breathing episodes, as her lungs continued to develop. The doctor also said that the physical therapy helped with her muscle rigidity and her lungs seemed to improve as her muscles strengthened.
CALIFORNIA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Stevie J's Divorce Attorney Drops Him As A Client: Report

Although some court records have been made public, no one truly knows what is going on with Faith Evans and Stevie J's divorce. The pair have been friends for decades, ever since they both were making hits for Bad Boy Records during the label's golden era, but in recent years, they decided to take the leap into romance. Then, news arrived about their intimate Las Vegas wedding and people expected them to live out their blissful marriage.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP

Comments / 0

Community Policy