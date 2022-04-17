Sweet Alice helps kids look their best for Easter
Sweet Alice, known for giving back to the Watts community at Christmas, is distributing clothes to children for Easter so they can don their Sunday best.
“Boys are getting suits, and girls are getting Sunday dresses,” Alice said.
