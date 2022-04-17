ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

YFD saves man, dog from West Side house fire

By Abigail Cloutier, Brandon Jaces
 3 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown Fire Department saved a paraplegic man and his dog after a fire Saturday evening.

Engine 15 responded to a medical home at a home on the 2400 block of Chaney Circle on Youngstown’s West Side.

When they got there, the home was filling with smoke from a fire in the kitchen. Firefighters found the man unconscious in a back room and pulled him and his dog out.

The man was transported to St. Elizabeth’s for further evaluation.

An official with YFD said Engine 15 had been closed for the past two weeks and was luckily open today — had it not been, that official said the story could have ended differently.

