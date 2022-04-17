Turner hits sixth homer, YSU falls to Northern Kentucky

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State softball team fell in the series finale to Northern Kentucky 4-1 Saturday afternoon. NKU took the series 2-1.

Watch the above video for highlights from the game.

The Norse took an early 3-0 lead after the first inning.

Megan Turner hit her sixth homerun of the season in the third inning to cut NKU’s lead to 4-1.

NKU’s Olivia Pastin made a highlight-reel catch to rob Nikki Saibene of a homerun late in the sixth inning to keep the score 4-1.

YSU’s Ellie Buffenbarger struck out five and allowed three earned runs through three innings. Sophia Howell struck out four with zero earned runs in three innings.

YSU drops to 22-19 on the season.

