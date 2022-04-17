ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Fred Kerley edges Michael Norman in USATF Golden Games classic

By OlympicTalk
NBC Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFred Kerley, the Olympic 100m silver medalist, ran down former 400m rival Michael Norman to win the men’s 200m, the marquee event of the USATF Golden Games at Mt. SAC in California on Saturday. Kerley, who turned heads last year by moving from the 400m to the 100m...

olympics.nbcsports.com

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Boston

Nell Rojas, Scott Fauble Were Top American Finishers At 2022 Boston Marathon

BOSTON (CBS) — The 2022 Boston Marathon belonged to the Kenyans, with Evans Chebet and Peres Jepchirchir winning the men’s and women’s races, respectively. But American runners had a pretty impressive showing on Monday, especially on the women’s side. Nell Rojas was the first American woman to finish with a time of 02:25:57, good for 10th place in the women’s field. She set out Monday morning to best her time from last fall — when she finished sixth with a 2:27:12 finish — and did just that by over a minute. Rojas was one of eight American women to finish in the...
BOSTON, MA
PennLive.com

Olympic champ wins 50th women’s Boston Marathon

BOSTON (AP) — Reigning Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir capped the celebration of a half-century of women in the Boston Marathon with a finish to top them all. The 28-year-old Kenyan won a see-saw sprint down the stretch on Monday, when the world’s oldest and most prestigious annual marathon returned to its traditional spring start for the first time since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
BOSTON, PA
Boston

26 photos of absolutely triumphant Boston Marathon finishes

Boylston Street played host to thousands of powerful finishes this Marathon Monday. The 2022 Boston Marathon drew 25,314 athletes from 120 countries and all 50 U.S. states, and many of them were full of emotion when they finally crossed the famous finish line. Whether they sprinted, walked, or crawled over...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
State
California State
Local
Oregon Sports
Eugene, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
CBS Boston

Marcel Hug, Defending Men’s Wheelchair Champion, Withdraws From Boston Marathon

BOSTON (CBS) – Marcel Hug of Switzerland, the defending men’s wheelchair champion, pulled out of the Boston Marathon early Monday morning. He made the announcement just hours before the start of the race, saying he will not return to defend his title. No reason was given for his withdrawal. Hug is a five-time Boston champion and the course record-holder. He won the B.A.A. 5k race Saturday setting a new course record.
BOSTON, MA
deseret.com

What’s next for Grace McCallum?

FORT WORTH, Texas — Grace McCallum couldn’t say enough about her first season of college gymnastics. Standing on the floor of Dickies Arena in the aftermath of the 2022 NCAA women’s gymnastics championships, McCallum couldn’t have hid her joy if she’d tried. One year in,...
SPORTS
golfmagic.com

Rickie Fowler enters US Open Monday qualifier following RBC Heritage missed cut

Rickie Fowler has entered a Monday qualifier for the US Open to be held at Kinsale Golf and Fitness Club & Wedgewood Golf and Country Club in Ohio. Fowler also entered a Monday qualifier to get into the 2021 US Open as well, but he missed out on the event at Torrey Pines for the first time since 2010.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Gatlin
Person
Jenna Prandini
Person
Christian Coleman
Person
Dalilah Muhammad
Person
Marcell Jacobs
Person
Allyson Felix
Person
Fred Kerley
Person
Rai Benjamin
Person
Evan Jager
GolfWRX

Golfer shoots 135 in Monday PGA Tour qualifier

There is a fine line between success and failure in this game. A lip-out that might cost a place on the weekend, a poor lie in a bunker, or an approach that lands pin high but takes too much spin and runs back off the green – just some visuals that golfers see weekly on the course and on television. However, you can’t do much when it’s just not your day at all, or when you are simply devoid of talent.
GOLF
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Jordan Spieth, Wife Story

Jordan Spieth’s wife, Annie, typically refrains from giving golf advice to her husband. However, she shouldn’t help but give him a tip following his performance at RBC Heritage over the weekend. Annie wants Jordan to start taking his time with gimme putts. “You need to take five seconds,...
GOLF
NBC Sports

WATCH LIVE: 2022 Boston Marathon

The 126th Boston Marathon airs live Monday at 8:30 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app. The world’s most historic marathon returns to its Patriots’ Day date for the first time since 2019 after the coronavirus pandemic caused a cancellation in 2020 and a postponement to October in 2021.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Track And Field#Usatf#Usatf Golden Games#The U S Olympic#Italian
CBS Boston

Daniel Romanchuk Wins 2022 Boston Marathon Men’s Wheelchair Race

BOSTON (CBS) — After finishing second last October, Daniel Romanchuk added another Boston Marathon win to his resume on Monday. The 23-year-old from Illinois won the 2022 Boston Marathon men’s wheelchair race with relative ease, taking an early lead and never giving it up. It’s the second Boston victory for Romanchuk, who also won Boston in 2019. That morning, Romanchuk became the youngest men’s wheelchair champ at the age of 20. He was also the first American man to win the wheelchair race since 1993. On Monday, Romanchuk won with an official time of 1:26:58. He led for 23 miles of the...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Professional Runner Stephanie Bruce Ready To Run Boston Marathon One Last Time

BOSTON (CBS) — For one professional runner, Monday’s race will be bittersweet. Stephanie Bruce last ran Boston in 2013 and this year’s Boston Marathon will be her last. Bruce learned last year, not long after her mom died, that she has bicuspid valve disease, a congenital heart condition. Rather than risk her health, she decided to end her professional running career, but not before she ran Boston again. Bruce said the news was initially crushing, but it is now empowering. “What an opportunity. I can script the last year of my running career and kind of go out with a bang and then hopefully, other athletes will decide hey, I am going to do that too, like celebrate what you’ve devoted your life to for 10-12 plus years,” said Bruce. She feels good and is looking forward to the race. Her husband will also be running the marathon. You can watch live coverage of the 126th Boston Marathon on WBZ-TV and CBS Boston.com on Monday, April 18, 2022.
BOSTON, MA
wdhn.com

Full field returns for Boston Marathon coming-out party

BOSTON (AP) — Fans dressed as unicorns. Bands playing music. Kids jumping on trampolines. And the loudest Wellesley scream tunnel anyone can remember. The Boston Marathon was back to a full field and back in the spring for the first time since 2019, and fans along the course threw a coming-out party for a region recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.
BOSTON, MA
BoardingArea

A Fun Look at Stats from the 2022 Boston Marathon

The 2022 Boston Marathon was one for the books with many storylines! Here is a deep dive into some of the stats from the 2022 Boston Marathon. To the almost 25,000 athletes that finished the 2022 Boston Marathon yesterday, I say, CONGRATULATIONS! Great job on crossing the most famous marathon finish line in the world! So, I wanted to take a dive into some of the stats from yesterday’s race – because I love marathons and I love numbers! 🙂
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy