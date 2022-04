Los Angeles Angels (5-4) at Texas Rangers (2-6) LAA: LHP José Suarez (0-1, 4.15 ERA) TEX: LHP Martín Pérez (0-1, 6.75 ERA) The Rangers typically wear their popular powder blue uniforms for Sunday home games. However, due to a supply chain issue, the club only has white and gray uniforms. The Rangers wear red uniforms for Friday night home games and have royal blue jerseys for the road, but, like the powder blues, do not have those uniforms yet. This is apparently a baseball-wide issue (save for a few teams), and the club hopes it is resolved in the next few weeks.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO