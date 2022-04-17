ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida says it rejected math textbooks for referring to critical race theory

By Rebecca Falconer
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Florida Department of Education announced it has rejected dozens of math textbooks submitted by publishers for schools, saying they "contained prohibited topics" including critical race theory. Why it matters: Several Republican-led states have moved to limit students' exposure to critical race theory, or CRT, an academic framework developed...

WBAL Radio

Where anti-critical race theory efforts have reached

(WASHINGTON) -- Since 2020, legislation on race education has popped up across the country. A total of 35 states so far have signed into law or proposed legislation banning or restricting the teaching of critical race theory, the academic discipline at the center of the debate. Critical race theory, mostly...
Reuters

'White Democrats do not wait in long lines': Race and the ballot in Florida

(Reuters) - A federal judge on Thursday issued a landmark decision finding that Florida Republicans restructured the state’s election system last year to favor their party over Democrats and that a set of voting restrictions were specifically intended to target and suppress Black voters’ access to the ballot.
Daily Montanan

Arizona could force U.S. Supreme Court to consider proof of citizenship for voter registration

A GOP-sponsored bill signed into law Wednesday in Arizona requires documentary proof of citizenship to register to vote, a mandate that the U.S. Supreme Court has said is unconstitutional. By signing the bill, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey is setting up Arizona for an inevitable legal challenge that will likely allow the U.S. Supreme Court to […] The post Arizona could force U.S. Supreme Court to consider proof of citizenship for voter registration appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Salon

Democrat calls out Kyrsten Sinema for "directly enabling" new GOP voter purge law in Arizona

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema faced fresh backlash from civil rights groups on Wednesday after the Republican governor of her home state of Arizona signed into law a bill that could purge hundreds of thousands of voters from the rolls.
Houston Chronicle

Ted Cruz's Daughters Attend a Private School That Is 'Anti-Racist'

Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas helped lead the Republican charge against anti-racism efforts at a private school in Washington during the Supreme Court confirmation hearing this week for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. But leaders at the private school in Houston where the senator sends his two daughters have articulated a similar commitment.
Daily Mail

Boston University Professor Ibram X. Kendi declares Republicans 'The Party of White Supremacy' and claims conservative efforts to limit teaching of critical race theory are really 'grooming' children to become racist

A professor at Boston University called Republicans 'the party of white supremacy' and not the 'party of parents,' despite the GOP 'branding' themselves as such. Ibram X. Kendi, Boston University's Andrew W. Mellon professor in the Humanities and Director of the Center for Antiracist Research, took aim at the GOP in an op-ed for The Atlantic, citing Republican opposition to critical race theory as a reason why they're 'clearly' not the party of parents.
Florida Phoenix

Voting Rights Act is hanging by a thread; FL ruling may allow Supreme Court to cut it

Quality Journalism for Critical Times In an exceedingly rare federal ruling striking down restrictions on voting that the GOP-dominated Florida Legislature approved last year, the state has effectively been placed on probation. In the March 31 ruling, Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker struck down central provisions of that law, SB 90, approved at the urging of Gov. Ron DeSantis. […] The post Voting Rights Act is hanging by a thread; FL ruling may allow Supreme Court to cut it appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Lakeland Gazette

1,586 SCHOOL BOOK BANS AND RESTRICTIONS IN 86 SCHOOL DISTRICTS ACROSS 26 STATES

First-of-its-Kind Banned Books Index Finds Censors Target 1,145 Unique Book Titles. The literary and free expression organization PEN America today released a new Index of School Book Bans and accompanying report, Banned in the USA, that documents the alarming spike in censorship of books in school districts across the country over the past nine months, with individual books and even whole categories of books—many related to race, racism, sexual orientation and gender identity— disappearing from school library shelves and barred from classrooms and curricula. The organization said the widespread censorship was unparalleled in its intensity and frequency and represents a serious threat to free expression and students’ First Amendment rights. This report constitutes the first detailed, book by book, district by district account of what books are being banned, where in the country, and through what procedures.
