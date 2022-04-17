ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle County, CO

Duck Pond Fire Near Glenwood Canyon Closes Interstate 70; Forces Evacuations – CBS Denver

By RockyDailyNews RSS Feed
rockydailynews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters in Eagle County are rushing to a new fire between Glenwood Canyon and Gypsum. Authorities closed Interstate 70 between Glenwood...

rockydailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
OutThere Colorado

Colorado wildfire burns 114 acres overnight, prompts mandatory evacuations

A new wildfire that sparked in Larimer County Friday afternoon, has burned 114 acres and caused a series of evacuations in the area. The blaze began near County Road 37E in the Blue Mountain area, just north of the Town of Lyons at around 4 PM. Shortly after, the Larimer County Sheriff Office issued evacuation notices for residents living on Vision Way, Dakota Ridge Road, Chimney Hollow Road, Moss Rock...
OutThere Colorado

Wildfire burns 2,000-plus acres in Colorado, results in evacuation of entire town

Two large grass fires sparked in eastern Colorado on Tuesday, one of which resulted in the temporary evacuation of an entire town. A first fire sparked west of Las Animas and near the historic Bent's Old Fort attraction in the morning, now dubbed Bent's Fort Fire. Crews battled winds throughout the day, with gusty conditions causing the fire to flare up after a period of less activity.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gypsum, CO
County
Eagle County, CO
Denver, CO
Government
Gypsum, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
City
Wolcott, CO
County
Denver, CO
City
Glenwood Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Eagle County, CO
Government
OutThere Colorado

86-mile stretch of I-70 shut down amid dangerous weather in Colorado

UPDATE: According to a 1:31 PM update, this closure has been extended from the Aurora area to the Kansas border. It is now from MM 292 to MM 449 – 157 miles. As of 4:45 PM, this remains the most recent update on CDOT's CoTrip map. According to a 12:39 PM update on Monday afternoon, a large portion of I-70 has been closed in eastern Colorado due to hazardous conditions. The Colorado Department of Transportation says that there's currently no estimated time of reopening, with...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs#Glenwood Canyon#Interstate 70#Forces Evacuations#Cbs Denver
KKTV

WATCH: Body-worn camera released with claims that a girl in Colorado got out of a DUI by flirting after blowing a’3.8′ BAC

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A sheriff’s office in Colorado is addressing a video on social media where a girl claims she got out of a DUI after blowing a “3.8″ BAC. The sheriff’s office shared a link to the video on Twitter on Monday. In the video, a girl can be heard saying, “I got out of a DUI and got let off with a warning, that officer deserves a raise.” The video was posted by someone with the handle @Imposter_Edits, it isn’t clear why the video was posted, but the caption on Twitter reads, “She was pulled over for driving drunk, blew a 3.8, but brags about flirting will the officer and getting let go with a warning and his number.”
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
9NEWS

Remains of first person in Colorado to undergo body composting laid out

FLORENCE, Colo. — For the first time in Colorado, the remains of a person who went through human body decomposition were laid out in the hills of Fremont County Sunday. Human composting became legal in Colorado last year as a green alternative to burial or cremation. Now the body of the first person to go through the process has been converted to soil and spread on the land.
FLORENCE, CO
Westword

Denver's Ten Most Dangerous Intersections Now

The Denver Police Department's updated list of the ten surface-street intersections with the most motor-vehicle accidents includes the sites of dozens upon dozens of crashes since the start of 2021. And all ten are located in parts of the Mile High City that still qualify as the most dangerous driving neighborhoods in early 2022.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy