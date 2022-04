After an early home run derby between the Cajuns and Tigers, No. 22 LSU score five runs in the fourth inning to secure the win, 8-4, on Tuesday, April 19. LSU's Trey Morgan and Jordan Thompson hit solo home runs in the early frames of the contest while UL's Conner Kimple and Carson Roccaforte had home runs of their own.

