Here’s how San Diegans can dispose of unwanted household items for free

By Hope Sloop
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

SAN DIEGO – On Friday, officials with Caltrans announced details for the next “Dump Day” for residents in San Diego and Imperial counties.

Next Saturday, April 23, Caltrans will take your non-hazardous items as part of Governor Gavin Newsom’s Clean California initiative which aims to keep California’s roads and waters free of garbage, while also creating jobs.

“The best way to keep California clean is not to trash it in the first place,” said Caltrans Acting Director Steven Keck. “Clean California’s goal is to make sure trash never reaches our roadsides or waterways. These Dump Day events discourage illegal dumping along highways and roads by giving people throughout the state a convenient place to dispose of bulky items safely, properly, and at no cost.”

San Diegans will be able to dispose of their non-hazardous household and pre-approved items at the following locations during the listed hours, or until capacity is reached:

  • The Caltrans Kearny Mesa Maintenance Yard – (7179 Opportunity Road, San Diego) from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • El Centro Maintenance Yard – (1102 Montenegro Way, El Centro-) from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.
  • Brawley Yard (200 South Palm Avenue, Brawley) from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Approved items include:

  • Tires
  • Metal
  • Plastic
  • Fiberglass
  • Fabric
  • Glass
  • Asphalt
  • Dirt
  • Concrete
  • Wood
  • Mattresses
  • Household appliances
  • Landscape trimmings

Since the beginning of the Clean California initiative, Caltrans has held 72 “Dump Days” and collected more than 300 tons of trash.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

