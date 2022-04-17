ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Tulane Green Wave: Redshirt freshman continues to build off-season confidence at QB

By Richie Mills
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yhTKy_0fBVvebN00

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — Redshirt freshman quarterback Kai Horton was the star of the show at Tulane’s annual spring football game at Yulman Stadium on Saturday.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pounder from Carthage, Texas, tossed two touchdown passes and led the White squad to a 21-0 victory.

Horton appeared in four games last season.

Injuries to Michael Pratt and Justin Ibieta set the stage for his first career start against No. 2 Cincinnati – a loss Horton says he learned a lot from.

“I feel like just after that game and getting that experience last year has progressed me into this spring and gave me a lot of confidence,” said Horton at the post-game presser. “I played a tough defense last year.

“I’ve seen what one of the top defense’s in the nation can do and I went home over Christmas break and worked on a lot of things and had a really good spring because of it.”

Stay updated with the latest breaking news, weather, and sports! Download the WGNO News App and subscribe to our daily headlines newsletter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Saints Are Reportedly Meeting With Notable Quarterback

With the NFL Draft just around the corner, the New Orleans Saints continue to evaluate this year’s quarterback class. According to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, the Saints are bringing in Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral for a visit. The Saints have already show interest in Sam Howell, Kenny Pickett,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
New Orleans, LA
College Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
State
Texas State
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
The Spun

Breaking: Ohio State Cornerback Is Transferring To LSU

We have breaking news in the college football world. A former Ohio State defensive back is leaving Columbus for Baton Rouge to play for Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers. Sevyn Banks, a former four-star recruit from the 2018 cycle, will be playing for Louisiana State University this upcoming season. He told On3 Recruits today that he’s becoming a Tiger.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Longtime NFL, College Football Coach Died On Friday

A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
NFL
FanSided

Buccaneers can only laugh at ridiculous Antonio Brown offer

Antonio Brown may think that he can make it through a full season without making any mistake off the field, but the Buccaneers know better. Antonio Brown is not going to play another snap in the NFL. He may still be a very talented receiver with a phenomenal ability to run routes and make plays after the catch, but the baggage is too much for any team, especially the Buccaneers, to worry about.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tulane Green Wave#American Football#College Football#Wgno News App
thecomeback.com

Basketball world reacts to Scotty Pippen Jr. decision

Scottie Pippen is a Chicago Bulls legend with six NBA titles to his name. His son, Scotty Pippen Jr., will have some big shoes to fill but he’s ready to start trying. The Vanderbilt guard announced Monday that he will sign with an agent and declare for the 2022 NBA Draft.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
College
Tulane University
WGNO

WGNO

20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy