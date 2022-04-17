Tulane Green Wave: Redshirt freshman continues to build off-season confidence at QB

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — Redshirt freshman quarterback Kai Horton was the star of the show at Tulane’s annual spring football game at Yulman Stadium on Saturday.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pounder from Carthage, Texas, tossed two touchdown passes and led the White squad to a 21-0 victory.

Horton appeared in four games last season.

Injuries to Michael Pratt and Justin Ibieta set the stage for his first career start against No. 2 Cincinnati – a loss Horton says he learned a lot from.

“I feel like just after that game and getting that experience last year has progressed me into this spring and gave me a lot of confidence,” said Horton at the post-game presser. “I played a tough defense last year.

“I’ve seen what one of the top defense’s in the nation can do and I went home over Christmas break and worked on a lot of things and had a really good spring because of it.”

