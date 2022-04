MIAMI -- Linebacker Jaelan Phillips of the Miami Dolphins is no stranger to the spotlight. The No. 3 high school recruit in the Class of 2017 and a first-round pick by the Dolphins in 2021 has been in a high-profile position long enough to understand the responsibility that comes with it. He's still human, though, and public speaking doesn't come easily.

MIAMI, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO