Harris County, TX

Former Pct. 4 Deputy Constable accused of robbing Vietnamese businesses while in Harris Co. uniform

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe former Harris County Precinct 4 Deputy Constable allegedly stole cash from three victims valued between $2,500 and $30,000. A Harris County Precinct 4 Deputy Constable appeared in court on Saturday afternoon after being accused of stealing large amounts of cash from three victims, according to deputies. On...

Comments / 0

