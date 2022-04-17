ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giant pandas celebrate 50-year anniversary of U.S.-China program

By Nancy Cordes
CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe most famous residents of the National Zoo in Washington, D.C., celebrated half a century of panda diplomacy with China on Saturday, marking the milestone with a cake made from frozen fruits and vegetables. The first pair of giant pandas — Ling Ling and Hsing Hsing — arrived at...

CBS News

