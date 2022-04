Week 7 in MLS saw a bunch of teams continue surprisingly good starts to the season, while some of the struggling big guns picked up much-needed wins. Last year's two trophy winners NYCFC and New England Revolution both took three points at home (more on the former in a moment), hopefully giving them something to build on moving forward. Inter Miami also made it two in two after going winless over their first five games, pulling off a shock 1-0 win in Seattle.

MLS ・ 1 DAY AGO