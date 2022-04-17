Steph Curry to play in Game 1 against Nuggets

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Golden State Warriors manager Steve Kerr has confirmed that Steph Curry will play in Game 1 of the Warriors first-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets tonight at Chase Center. Curry has been working his way back to fitness after a foot injury saw him miss the final 12 games of the regular season.

Although his minutes may be limited, Curry’s return means the Warriors will be able to face the Nuggets at something like full-strength with Klay Thompson and Draymond Green also available. Saturday’s game will mark the first time the All-Star trio have appeared together in the postseason for the Dubs since 2019.

Saturday’s game will also be the Warriors’ first postseason appearance at Chase Center. While Curry is expected to play, he won’t be a starter. Instead, Jordan Poole will get a starting spot, along with Andrew Wiggins, Green, Thompson and Kevon Looney, according to a tweet from the Warriors organization .

