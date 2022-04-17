ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spanish Fork, UT

Family members react to Jerrod Baum conviction in murders of Breezy Otteson and Riley Powell

By Nancy Van Valkenburg
Gephardt Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPANISH FORK, Utah, April 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Family members of Riley Powell and Brelynne “Breezy” Otteson spoke shortly after the murder conviction of Jerrod Baum in the 2017 deaths of the teen sweethearts. Bill Powell, Riley’s father, told reporters how he felt. “Fantastic,”...

