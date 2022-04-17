ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 20 Indiana rowing records four wins at Big Ten Invitational

Cover picture for the articleIndiana rowing traveled to Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Florida, for the Big Ten Invitational and won four races over the weekend. The meet featured all eight Big Ten teams and eight other teams from around the country, which competed in three sessions across Friday and Saturday. Of the...

KISS 106

The 10 “Most Redneck” Cities In Indiana

If you live in any of these cities in Indiana..."You might be a redneck." Let's be honest, Jeff Foxworthy is the man who made being a redneck cool. I mean, where would we be as a society if it weren't for the truth that this man spoke. Take a look at some of the things that might qualify you as a redneck:
INDIANA STATE
Daily Nebraskan

Husker weekend recap of track and field, golf and women’s tennis

Much of the Nebraska track and field team traveled to Norman, Oklahoma this past weekend to compete in the Sooner Invitational. The Huskers won seven event titles, but no group was as successful as men’s throws. Senior Alex Talley won the men’s hammer throw with a 71.36-meter (234 feet,...
LINCOLN, NE
The Oakland Press

Minnesota adds versatile weapon with commitment from Walled Lake Western’s do-it-all Darius Taylor

WALLED LAKE — In the past 18 months, Darius Taylor went from breakout slot receiver to superstar running back all the way to the Big Ten. Walled Lake Western’s junior jack-of-all-trades tailback committed to the University of Minnesota last week, putting a bow on a recruiting process that rap god Drake would say, went from 0 to a 100 real quick.
WALLED LAKE, MI
99.5 WKDQ

Can You Legally Live in an RV on Your Property in Indiana?

Camping is a popular activity for many families and individuals in Indiana. It's nice to pack up the RV or camper and get away from all the noise of the city and just relax for a couple of days with nothing but the sounds of nature surrounding you. While some choose the more rustic route with a tent, a sleeping bag, and the bare essentials, others prefer bringing several of the comforts of home with them including a camper or RV that's basically a home on wheels, featuring recliners, TVs, fireplaces, surround sound systems, and more. With home prices seemingly getting higher and higher all the time, it would actually be cheaper just to buy some property and park an RV on it. The question is, can you do that legally in Indiana? The answer isn't a simple "yes" or "no."
INDIANA STATE
103GBF

What Happens If You Can’t Pay Your Restaurant Bill In Indiana

You can't pay your tab at the restaurant. Here are some things that might happen in that situation. I can remember going out to eat with my parents as a kid and when the server would bring us the bill, my dad would pass it off to me. I would stare at him baffled because he knew that I didn't have any money. That's when he would throw out that line that we all have heard our parents throughout that old cliche: "I guess you're going to have to go in the back and wash dishes then!"
INDIANA STATE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Sports
My 1053 WJLT

See Inside Abandoned Indiana Hospital Before Its Demolished

There's something about abandoned places that fascinate me. I'm not really sure why, I think it's just so interesting to see what got left behind. It's almost like the abandoned places, and what was left behind can kind of tell its own story. It's also so weird to see a place that was once so full of life, be so empty and broken down. It is definitely a stark reminder that nothing in life is permanent.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Columbus, Ind.

INDIANAPOLIS — A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 has been sold in Indiana. Hoosier Lottery officials say a ticket for Saturday’s estimated $325 million jackpot drawing was sold at the BP Food Mart at 7251 East State Road 7 in Columbus. The ticket matched four of five numbers plus the Powerball. The odds of this combination are […]
COLUMBUS, IN
The Spun

Former SEC Quarterback Reveals His 1 Concern With Alabama

It seems as though every year the Alabama Crimson Tide roll out one of the best wide receiver units in the nation. But heading into the 2022 season, Nick Saban’s wideout depth chart is notably lacking as compared to recent seasons. Losing superstar talents Jameson Williams and John Metchie...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa Hawkeyes Snapshot Profile: No. 7 Spencer Petras

Iowa senior quarterback Spencer Petras started 17 consecutive games dating back to the 2021 season before a shoulder injury sidelined him ahead of the Minnesota game. That injury opened the door for junior Alex Padilla to start three games against Minnesota, Illinois and at Nebraska. Petras returned to rescue Iowa in the Nebraska game, rallying the Hawkeyes from a 14-6 halftime deficit and beating the Huskers 28-21 after leading three second-half scoring drives and plunging in from two yards out for the game-winning score. Petras started the final two games of the season, but the results were middling. Iowa was routed in...
SAN RAFAEL, CA

