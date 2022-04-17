ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

MUSC doctor, NASA studying effects of long spaceflight on brain

By Chase Laudenslager
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RFNvX_0fBVrHdc00

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An MUSC neuro-radiologist is part of a team that recently published a study analyzing the effects of long-term spaceflight on the brain.

Donna Roberts, M.D., collaborated with other scientists from the United States, Russia, and Europe to analyze data gathered on 24 American, 13 Russian, and an undisclosed (yet small) number of European astronauts.

MUSC hosts panel on how war impacts global health

MRI scans of the participants were taken before their journeys to space, then again after six months on the International Space Station.

While further study is needed, the data indicated that “the volume of fluid-filled channels in the brain of astronauts is linked to the development of the spaceflight-associated neuro-ocular syndrome , a syndrome characterized by vision changes and whose mechanisms are still not completely clear.”

However, scientists cautioned against drawing premature conclusions, saying “it is important not to speculate about pathology or brain health problems at this time. The observed effects are very small, but there are significant changes when we compare the post-flight scans with the preflight scans.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 1

Related
MedicalXpress

Study looks at brain lesions as early predictors of dementia

Researchers at Western University's Schulich Medicine & Dentistry have identified how specific lesions in the brain could be used as early predictors of cognitive decline and identify those who are at high risk of developing dementia. The new findings, recently published in Alzheimer's & Dementia, identify the importance of brain...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Business
City
Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Industry
McDonough County Voice

LETTER: Study shows effectiveness of vaccine

Since 2020, our society has been affected by a virus known as COVID-19. This has caused a USA death toll of nearly a million according to the CDC. Recently, a vaccine has been released, but due to hesitancy Illinois currently has a vaccination rate of only 60.5%. The COVID vaccine is a safe and efficient way to protect ourselves from the virus. This is the most important step to helping end this pandemic.
MACOMB, IL
Space.com

Jessica Watkins: NASA astronaut and 1st Black woman to fly a long-duration spaceflight

NASA astronaut Jessica Watkins is a geoscientist whose work has stretched from Earth all the way to Mars. Currently assigned to fly to space for the first time in 2022 with SpaceX's Crew-4 mission to the International Space Station, Watkins was selected to join NASA's 2017 astronaut class before reporting for astronaut training in August of that year. Watkins was one of 12 new NASA astronaut candidates selected out of over 18,300 applicants.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
KFYR-TV

A Study on the Role of Religion on Doctor Burnout

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s no secret that there is a high rate of burnout in the medical professions, especially in the last couple of years of the pandemic. But a 2021 study indicates that having a spiritual belief or practice, regardless of denomination, may help prevent it. The...
BISMARCK, ND
Nature.com

The effect of head positioning on brain tissue oxygenation in preterm infants: a randomized clinical trial study

CNS injury in preterm infants is still one of the leading causes of mortality and morbidity. Routine care events might affect the perfusion and cerebral oxygenation of preterm infants. Although positioning the infant's head in a particular condition to improve brain oxygenation is included in many institutions, there is no robust clinical evidence to support this intervention's effectiveness.
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donna Roberts
The Verge

Kamala Harris to announce US will no longer conduct anti-satellite tests

This evening, Vice President Kamala Harris is announcing that the United States will no longer conduct anti-satellite, or ASAT, missile tests — the practice of using ground-based missiles to destroy satellites in orbit around Earth. Harris is challenging other countries to make the same commitment and establish this policy as a new “norm of responsible behavior in space.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
charlottenews.net

Study finds exergaming has positive health effects

Tbilisi [Georgia], March 23 (ANI): According to new research from the University of Georgia, exergaming, or active video gaming, maybe the perfect introduction to helping people be more active. The findings of the research were published in the 'International Journal of Sport and Exercise Psychology'. Just about anyone can find...
VIDEO GAMES
MedicalXpress

Biodegradable implant could help doctors monitor brain chemistry

A wireless, biodegradable sensor could offer doctors a way to monitor changes in brain chemistry without requiring a second operation to remove the implant, according to an international team of researchers. In a minimally invasive procedure on mice, the researchers inserted a wireless, biodegradable device into the deep brain region...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Study unveils new clonal relations in the mouse brain

The human brain and the brain of other mammals contain numerous populations of specialized cells with unique functions, molecular structures and characteristics. These cells originate from a thin layer of neuroepithelial progenitor cells, cells that can divide themselves into specific populations of neurons and glial cells. In recent years, technological...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spaceflight#Brain Health#Musc#American#Russian#European#Mri
The Independent

Pilots announce mask mandate has been dropped mid-flight in US, angering passengers

Plane passengers in the US are reporting that some pilots announced the country’s federal mask mandate had been dropped mid-flight.Announcements have allegedly taken place on Delta, United and Alaska Airlines services today, after a federal judge in Florida voided the mask mandate.Some travellers expressed anger that pilots would allow the mask rules to be scrapped while passengers were still airborne, unable to decide whether they were comfortable to go ahead with their flight or not based on the change.I am on a plan with my 2 not-yet-eligible for vax kids & the pilot just announced that the mask mandate...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Russia
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy