ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Why So Many New Apartment Buildings Feel Like Holiday Inns

By Brianna Wheeler
WWEEK
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week’s paper looked me dead in the face and told me I can’t afford to buy a house here. Which was not shade. It’s actually a real fact for many Portlanders like me. Folks who fled overpriced, overstuffed metros to rent affordable houses here, and then watched as Portland settled...

www.wweek.com

Comments / 8

poo poo
2d ago

If you don't like the " city" you ought to leave. Move to the much cheaper countryside and learn how to farm. People have been doing that since the beggining of time. No one is forced to live in these concrete jungles.

Reply
4
Related
The Oregonian

Portland’s huge mansions for sale: What kind of homes with space can you get for $8 million or less?

How much space do you need to be comfortable? In Portland, there’s a wide range of homes for sale, from a 368-square-foot studio with a Murphy bed (listed at $175,000) in the Cardinell View Lofts near Portland State University to almost 10,000 square feet of living space inside a century-old Georgian-Colonial Revival-style mansion on lofty Southwest Vista Avenue, listed at $3.2 million.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Inns#Apartment Buildings#Spotify#Housing#Real Estate#Dive Podcast#Sightline Institute
Robb Report

Inside a $20 Million Tribeca Penthouse With a Party-Ready Private Rooftop

Click here to read the full article. Lovingly restored and replicated to its former glory, the TriBeCa Heritage pairs modern comforts with centuries-old history. This landmark building at 53 White Street was first constructed in 1857 with the classic cast iron architecture that is often seen in New York’s Tribeca and SoHo neighborhoods. Over the years, however, the building lost its 19th-century charm and its cast iron facade was covered with fire escapes, fire-retardant cement and concrete. So when developer David Friedman purchased the property in 2016 in an effort to transform it into luxury residences, he began peeling away the...
WWEEK

You Can’t Afford This

Last month, new census data revealed something that hadn’t been seen in a decade: More people left Portland than moved here. For some observers, this confirmed their hunch that residents were fleeing a city turned toxic. High taxes, homeless camps, a murder wave—anybody who could get out soon would. Will the last one to leave Rip City please turn out the lights?
Eater

A Second Canard Will Open in Oregon City This Summer

“Really exuberant, zigzagging American cooking” — that’s how former Eater critic Bill Addison described Burnside’s Canard back in 2018, when he named it one of the country’s best new restaurants. Since it opened its doors, Canard has been a sensation, with its soft serve sundaes and foie gras dumplings. Like Eater, Thrillist called it one of the best new restaurants of 2018. It nabbed the top slot on the Oregonian’s best restaurants list — the full, city-wide list, not just the best new restaurants. Portland Monthly critic Karen Brooks said she could “eat (t)here every day.”
OREGON CITY, OR
domino

After Moving to L.A. From NYC, This Couple Dipped Every Room in Their New House in Color

“I think a lot of people assume I would like to live in a white box,” says Rebekah Bowling. But after years of working in contemporary art galleries (she’s currently a senior specialist at the auction house Phillips) and having recently moved to Southern California, where neutral interiors reign king, Bowling craved just the opposite. The Virginia native has her childhood home to thank for that. Her American history–buff parents built a house from the ground up that was a replica of a historic home that George Washington’s brother once lived in. “They copied the details down to the molding,” she recalls. “Having an environment that felt different and not ubiquitous became important to me. It might not necessarily have to be a Colonial-style house, but it has to have character.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWEEK

As a Portland Renter in a Squeezed Market, How Do I Stay Where I’m Living?

Nearly half of Portlanders are renters. For almost two years, some of them didn’t pay rent. A state and local freeze on evictions for tenants unable to pay during the first year of COVID-19 expired in March. That means not only are tenants obligated to pay this month’s rent, they are obligated to pony up any back rent from the first year of the pandemic. (Freezes on nonpayment evictions still apply if tenants have a pending application for rental assistance.)
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Where to Drink This Week

3033 NE Alberta St., 503-288-1990, urdanetapdx.com. 5-10 pm Tuesday-Thursday and Sunday, 5-11 pm Friday-Saturday. If you live by the slogan “Rosé all day,” then you’ll want a standing reservation at Urdaneta this spring. The tapas restaurant just announced its wine of the season is Punctum Petulante Pét Nat—essentially a wilder version of Champagne with a vibrant pink hue, bright berry aroma and red summer fruit notes. Urdaneta’s wine director chose this particular rosé because it pairs perfectly with chef Javier Canteras’ Spanish-inspired dishes, such as burrata drizzled with harissa honey, tortilla de bacalao (confit salt cod), and croquetas de jamon filled with béchamel.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

What To Do In Portland April 13 - 19

Frequently named Best Bottle Shop at the Oregon Beer Awards, Belmont Station is a fixture in the local craft beer scene and is also sought out by tourists. This year, the establishment is turning 25, and you can celebrate that milestone by drinking five special tapped beers that the store’s staffers helped make. The collaborations involved some of the state’s most popular breweries, including Fort George, Von Ebert and Wayfinder, and reps from those brands will be on hand for a limited time to answer questions. The party doubles as a fundraiser for Mercy Corps’ Humanitarian Response Fund and its current work in and around Ukraine. Belmont Station, 4500 SE Stark St., 503-232-8538, belmont-station.com. 11 am-11 pm Friday-Sunday, April 15-17.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Living Haüs Beer Company Will Open Inside the Former Modern Times Space This Summer

Two months after Modern Times announced it was vacating the Portland market, two of the brand’s former employees are opening a brewery in the inner Southeast Portland space. Mat Sandoval, former head brewer at the Belmont Fermentorium, and Conrad Andrus, who worked at Culmination Brewing before taking a position at Modern Times, are launching Living Haüs Beer Company this summer. The beer blog Brewpublic first reported the news.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy