Why So Many New Apartment Buildings Feel Like Holiday Inns

Frequently named Best Bottle Shop at the Oregon Beer Awards, Belmont Station is a fixture in the local craft beer scene and is also sought out by tourists. This year, the establishment is turning 25, and you can celebrate that milestone by drinking five special tapped beers that the store’s staffers helped make. The collaborations involved some of the state’s most popular breweries, including Fort George, Von Ebert and Wayfinder, and reps from those brands will be on hand for a limited time to answer questions. The party doubles as a fundraiser for Mercy Corps’ Humanitarian Response Fund and its current work in and around Ukraine. Belmont Station, 4500 SE Stark St., 503-232-8538, belmont-station.com. 11 am-11 pm Friday-Sunday, April 15-17.
