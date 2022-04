LAS CRUCES - Cruces Creatives will be offering weekday classes over the next few weeks for children ages 4 to 13. From March 28 to April 15, Cruces Creatives will offer classes weekdays, generally in the morning and early afternoon. These classes include a variety of creative, hands-on projects such as string art, electric gardens, dragon eggs and electric wands, stop motion with Legos, propeller cars, free-builds and more. The goal is to inspire and encourage ingenuity, according to a Cruces Creatives news release.

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 26 DAYS AGO