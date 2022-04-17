ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Nets’ Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving brace for tough Celtics’ defensive test

By Brian Lewis
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

It will be a matchup of the NBA’s leading defense against two of the league’s most gifted scorers, in Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, when the Nets tip off Game 1 of their Eastern Conference first-round series in Boston on Sunday.

Forget all the Twitterverse noise of Irving going back to TD Garden and his drama with the Celtics fans. The way the Nets attack Boston’s switch-happy defense is going to be fascinating to watch for hoops junkies and basketball purists.

“You accept the challenge,” Irving said. “You watch film, and you see where you can really find weaknesses in that switching. … There are going to be times where it’s going to look really good, and sometimes it’s going to look like they’re doing amazing on the defensive end.”

The Nets will need to find those weaknesses against the Celtics, who finished the season on a 34-12 run. There’s no hotter team in the league, and with all due respect to Boston superstar Jayson Tatum, it’s because of the Celtics’ defense.

“They really do a good job of communicating and funneling you into those guys that have longer frames. They want you to play 1-on-1 and stay on the perimeter,” Irving said. “But for us, we’re just going to make adjustments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vWmYf_0fBVpCIP00
Nets stars Kevin Durant (left) and Kyrie Irving will have to contend with a stingy Celtics defense during their playoff series.

“Game 1 is a feel-out game, and we want to see what they do starting off on the tip to the fourth quarter. Then we just use our talent, our IQ to make changes on the fly. That’s part of being in the playoffs. That’s the beauty of it. It just gets you really anxious to be able to go out and be special in those possessions where their defense is geared toward stopping you.”

Switching often lures teams out of their offensive execution, and into bad 1-on-1 habits. The Nets are going to have to strike the right balance, and rely on Irving and Durant — who has leveled up his playmaking of late — to do that.

“Those guys have seen every type of defense throughout their career, so I’m sure they’re going to make the right decisions majority of the time,” Seth Curry said. “When they do load up on them, they’ve been making the right passes, getting guys open shots.

“Me and the other guards, we’ve got to be aggressive as well and when we get opportunities, be able to make plays. Not just shots, but put the ball on the floor, be aggressive, make plays and attack them in all different areas.”

The Nets have the highest frequency of isolations in the NBA, and their dozen points off isos are by far tops in the league, with nobody else in double figures. Meanwhile, nobody switches more than Boston, going one-through-five.

“Yeah, definitely when they switch aggressively, they kill the trigger. Then you don’t have a pocket pass, you don’t have the advantage. They make you play 1-on-1, one against two, it’s iso ball,” Goran Dragic said. “But it all depends what kind of players you have — we have the two best iso players in the league, so we’ll see.

“They’re doing an amazing job, especially the guy who is coming to screen, they push him up and then they switch. They kill that trigger. And most teams, they’re not getting that trigger and they get flat on offense. So it’s going to be important to run with pace, set good screens, roll, collapse the defense and try to play a team ball. But we’ve got weapons, too. Kyrie and KD are such great 1-on-1 players, they can break defenses down. So that’s something that is nice to have.”

Some coaches believe in ignoring the switch, playing through it and continuing to run the play. Others will stress slipping through screens, using ghost screens to try and confuse the defenses. Which side does Nets coach Steve Nash fall on?

“All of it,” Nash said. “Lots of strategies to play against reds. Easier said than done, but there’s plenty of ways to attack it. It takes some thought, but it also takes force and ability to just play through it and not overthink, but at the same time have an eye on the strategies that are involved to play against a switching defense.”

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Jayson Tatum sets unthinkable Celtics record not even Larry Bird or Bill Russell achieved

The Boston Celtics pulled off a scrappy win against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, earning a 1-0 lead in their playoff-opening series matchup. The game was down to the wire and was only decided via a clutch buzzer-beater courtesy of Jayson Tatum, who nailed a fading close-ranged jumper as time expired. Tatum’s game-winner at TD Garden didn’t only seal the win for the Celtics, it also cemented his place in Boston lore, having achieved something all-time greats of the franchise, including Bill Russell, Larry Bird, and more, failed to do. It was the first time in the history of the Boston Celtics that a player has scored a game-winning buzzer-beater in the playoffs during a home game across 358 games, per Micah Adams.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Kevin Durant Was Left Looking Foolish On Celtics’ Game-Winning Play

The fact that Jayson Tatum spun around Boston nemesis Kyrie Irving to score the game-winning basket Sunday surely didn’t go unnoticed by Celtics fans. But potentially lost in the Game 1 hysteria was the whereabouts of the Brooklyn Nets’ other superstar. Kevin Durant was hovering around the free-throw...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
New York City, NY
City
Boston, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
New York City, NY
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
The Spun

Kyrie Irving Punishment Announced: NBA World Reacts

In what may be the most unsurprising fine of the NBA calendar year, Nets guard Kyrie Irving was docked for his behavior towards the Celtics crowd in Game 1 of Brooklyn’s first round series against Boston. Per Shams Charania, “Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has been fined $50,000 for...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Steve Nash
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Seth Curry
NBC Sports

Steve Nash dismisses Celtics fans' potential impact on Kyrie, Nets

BOSTON -- The majority of the 19,580 fans expected at TD Garden on Sunday will be focused on throwing Kyrie Irving off his game. Steve Nash apparently doesn't believe they'll have much success. When asked how he'll try to prevent the hostile Garden crowd from dictating Game 1 of the...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Did Durant get 'punked' by Celtics in Game 1? Perk shares strong take

Kevin Durant entered Sunday averaging 29.5 points over 151 playoff games. He's one of the greatest postseason performers in NBA history. But the Boston Celtics brought out a very different side of KD in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series with the Brooklyn Nets. Boston limited Durant to 23...
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Tracy McGrady’s bold take on Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving should leave LeBron James, Michael Jordan unhappy

The Brooklyn Nets are in the midst of a first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics. In Game 1, Nets guard Kyrie Irving reminded everyone who incredible of a basketball player he is. He dropped 39 points, 18 of which coming in the fourth quarter. He almost single handedly led the Nets back from a 15-point deficit for the road victory. However, Jayson Tatum hit a buzzer-beater layup, sending the Nets into a 1-0 series deficit.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reds#Eastern Conference
ClutchPoints

Celtics legend drops bold playoffs prediction that won’t please Kevin Durant, Nets

NBA legend Cedric Maxell doesn’t see the Boston Celtics-Brooklyn Nets series extending that long if the Beantown team wins Game 2 on Wednesday. The Celtics won Game 1 in a thriller, with Jayson Tatum delivering the buzzer-beating layup to take down the Nets 115-114. Kyrie Irving scored 39 points in the contest, but even that was not enough to beat his former team. With that said, Maxwell sees the series ending in just five games if Boston ends its homestretch unscathed.
BOSTON, MA
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Reportedly Wasn't Happy With His Former Bulls Teammates' Reactions To The Last Dance: "I Don't Think He Was Particularly Thrilled With Some Of The Blowback... It Flummoxed Him."

Michael Jordan is the GOAT, most agree on this, and a lot of people who were beginning to doubt it were convinced again after watching The Last Dance documentary that aired in 2020. The struggles he faced throughout his career were portrayed in the show, as well as the way that he along with his teammates and coach overcame them to become arguably the greatest dynasty in NBA history.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

DPOY Marcus Smart earns shout-outs from two iconic Celtics defenders

Marcus Smart was recognized as the NBA's best defender Monday. He's also earning plenty of recognition from his peers -- and those who came before him. Boston Celtics teammates Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown were among the many who congratulated Smart for winning 2021-22 NBA Defensive Player of the Year on Monday. Fellow DPOY finalist Mikal Bridges also tipped his cap to the Celtics guard, while Gary Payton -- the last guard to win DPOY before Smart back in 1996 -- showed up at the Celtics' practice facility to present Smart with the award in person.
BOSTON, MA
New York Post

George Karl claps back at DeMarcus Cousins over Kings diss

Is there still bad blood between former Sacramento Kings coach George Karl and the team’s former star DeMarcus Cousins?. On Monday, Karl fired back at Cousins — who played under him for one season (2015-16) in Sacramento — after the Nuggets center slammed the franchise in a recent interview.
SACRAMENTO, CA
NESN

Celtics’ Marcus Smart Shares Instagram After Winning Prestigious Award

The heart and soul of the Boston Celtics impressively bucked an NBA trend Monday. One day after the Celtics defeated the Brooklyn Nets in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series, it was revealed Smart is the recipient of the Defensive Player of the Year award for the 2021-22 season. Smart becomes the first guard to take home the honors since Gary Payton, who did so in the 1995-96 campaign.
BOSTON, MA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
20K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy