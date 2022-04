Researchers in robotics development have not understood the intricacies of human intelligence. They say robots are biologically limited in their make-up and do not have the natural power-house like in humans. Despite all these, robots are yet to perform tasks in which complex, rigorous human intellectual capabilities are required. Robots cannot perform scientific analysis at particularly complex levels that usually bring about novel epiphany that engenders scientific discoveries. They cannot teach like humans because they lack the power to engage in interactive exchange between a teacher and a robot.

