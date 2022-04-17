ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AEW Crowns a New TNT Champion at Battle of the Belts II

By Matthew Aguilar
ComicBook
 3 days ago

AEW held its second Battle of the Belts event tonight, and it kicked off with Sammy Guevara vs Scorpio Sky for the TNT Championship, and after the bell Sammy Guevara was immediately in Scorpio Sky's face. Sky turned things around though and got Guevara on the ground and then threw him...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

WWE: New Report on Why Alexa Bliss is Off TV Again Emerges

Alexa Bliss hasn't been seen nor mentioned on WWE programming since her match at Elimination Chamber back in February. She was initially written off TV last year following the Extreme Rules pay-per-view in order to undergo and recover from surgery, and in January she was brought by appearing in therapy session vignettes. It looked like Bliss was going to have another character transformation, veering away from the supernatural character she had been developing since 2020. But when she wrestled at Elimination Chamber nothing about her presentation had been altered. According to Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp, that was a point of contention with her.
WWE
Financial World

Becky Lynch: "That's why I don't appear on Raw anymore"

Becky Lynch has increasingly become one of the faces of WWE in recent years, especially since 2018 when she began her real climb to success by stopping looking at others and thinking only of herself. Since that time she has always done a great job in the ring and as a storyline narrator and actress, part of the professional wrestling that she loves more than anything else, even more than fighting in the ring, as she told TV Insider.
SYRACUSE, NY
stillrealtous.com

Big Heel Turn Takes Place On WWE Raw, Tag Team Breaks Up

They say that anything can happen when you watch Monday Night Raw, and this week fans saw Sasha Banks and Naomi put the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles on the line against Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley. Unfortunately for Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan they weren’t able to capture...
WWE
ComicBook

Roman Reigns Breaks Character After His First WWE Match Since WrestleMania 38

Roman Reigns competed in his first singles match since WrestleMania 38 in Erie, Pennsylvania on Saturday night, successfully defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre. "The Tribal Chief" took the mic after the bout and broke character, saying, "It's been one hell of a month. This is the first time I've been back in the ring since WrestleMania... It's been a crazy month, a crazy two weeks to process what's going on... But I just want to say right now, with the turnout, with the energy that [the crowd] brought, you made it really easy for all of us doing this, all of us WWE Superstars. And I think it makes us very proud and privileged to have the opportunity to do what we do for the greatest fans in the world. So, don't put this on social media because I'll deny it and say it's a hologram, but on behalf of everybody in the back, I want to say thank you.
ERIE, PA
stillrealtous.com

Road Dogg Calls Current WWE Star The “Best TV Wrestler In The World”

The WWE roster is currently loaded with talent from top to bottom from up and comers to veterans. One name who has had a consistent presence on WWE programming for decades is Randy Orton, and the wrestling world is still talking about Orton’s work on a weekly basis. This...
WWE
ComicBook

WWE Superstars Who Could Be Affected By Vince McMahon's New Naming Rule

WWE's roster has seen a growing number of Superstars undergoing name changes in recent months, with the latest examples being Austin Theory losing his first name and Kacey Catanzaro and Kay Lee Ray getting their names changed to Katana Chance and Alba Fyre. The reason behind all the changes was explained in a new report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter — "Vince McMahon decreed he doesn't want anyone new using their real names anymore, nor names they've used before on the indie scene."
WWE
ComicBook

WWE's Ezekiel Says He Hasn't Seen Elias in Months, Kevin Owens Continues to Lose His Mind

WWE's Ezekiel is continuing to claim that he is not Elias but rather his younger brother. He kept the schtick going while appearing on The Pat McAfee Show this week, claiming that he hasn't seen his brother his months. "The Drifter" was written off television in August 2021 after repeatedly losing to Jaxon Ryker on Raw, which was followed by a couple of segments where he was shown lighting his guitar on fire and claiming "Elias is dead."
WWE
ComicBook

AEW: Tony Khan's Next Major Announcement Potentially Revealed

AEW president Tony Khan has another big announcement lined up for this week's AEW Dynamite, but it seems like people have figured it out this time around. It's not the announcement of a new signing, a streaming deal, an update on Ring of Honor's future or the purchase of another promotion, but instead, it's reportedly going to be the introduction of a major crossover event between AEW and New Japan Pro-Wrestling. The Super J-Cast speculated this week that the long-awaited event is scheduled for mid-June in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
stillrealtous.com

Veteran Wrestler Reportedly Done With WWE

A number of wrestlers have parted ways with WWE over the last few years, and now it seems that another name is gone. Fightful Select reports that Kushida is done with the company. It’s being reported that his deal expired, but it’s not clear if WWE offered him a new one. At least one person believed that it was a “budget cut release.”
WWE
ComicBook

Watch: Ric Flair Wrestles, Takes Bumps While Training With AEW's Jay Lethal

Ric Flair has not wrestled a match since September 2011, but "The Nature Boy" proved he's still got it on Monday by uploading a video of himself and AEW's Jay Lethal wrestling in a ring. The 73-year-old took a number of bumps in the 79-second clip, including a body slam and a shoulder tackle from Lethal. He also nailed Lethal with his signature chop in the corner before the pair ended by nailing Flair's trademark strut.
WWE
ComicBook

Cody Rhodes Admits Keeping Himself From the AEW World Championship Was a Mistake

Cody Rhodes added a stipulation to his AEW World Championship match with Chris Jericho at the 2019 Full Gear event — if he lost the match, he'd never challenge for All Elite Wrestling's top prize again. He lost due to MJF turning heel and stuck to that self-imposed stipulation for the rest of his career, explaining on-camera that he never wanted to be accused of booking himself to become a world champion like how his father was. "The American Nightmare" went on to win the TNT Championship three times and help build up that title's prominence, but in a new interview with Ryan Satin's Out of Character podcast he admitted it was a mistake.
ComicBook

Nikki Bella on Her WWE Future After Returning at the 2022 Royal Rumble

Nikki Bella hasn't wrestled on a full-time basis since 2019, often citing health issues regarding her neck injuries and surgeries. But the former Divas Champion was back in action alongside her sister at this year's Royal Rumble pay-per-view and, based on her recent comments, she's going to continue popping up as long as doctors will allow it. She was asked about going back to WWE again during a Q&A this week for America's Got Talent: Extreme.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE Hall of Famer Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat is Dealing With Health Issues, According to Jake Roberts

Jake "The Snake" Roberts revealed on the latest DDP Snakepit that fellow WWE Hall of Famer Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat is dealing with some health issues. After recapping the infamous spot where Roberts nailed Steamboat with a DDT onto concrete, Roberts said, "To be quite honest with you, I know Steamboat's having issues right now. I hope to hell it wasn't what I did. I really do man, because that haunts me. That's beginning to haunt me a lot. Ricky, if you're listening, you know I never meant to do that. I didn't want to do that. I begged you not to do that. I just pray for you man. He's a good dude man."
WWE
ComicBook

Steve Austin Reflects on His WrestleMania 38 Match, Whether or Not He'll Work WrestleMania 39

Steve Austin was on the Brewbound Podcast this week and reflected on his WrestleMania 38 match with Kevin Owens. "The Texas Rattlesnake" hadn't wrestled in 19 years heading into this year's Mania and was originally billed for just an appearance on Owens' "KO Show" talk show. But the former Universal Champion then turned around and challenged Austin to a No Holds Barred match, believing there's no way he'd win. Austin accepted and proceeded to beat Owens all over AT&T Stadium before nailing him with a Stunner for the win.
INGLEWOOD, CA
ComicBook

Mike Rotunda on Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas' Wrestling Futures After Leaving WWE

Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas were both released by the WWE in 2021 and neither man has wrestled in any capacity since then. There's been plenty of speculation that either could pop up in another promotion — especially Bray — but both have remained relatively quiet. Mike Rotunda, better known in the wrestling world as IRS, is the father of both men and provided an update on their wrestling futures on a recent edition of Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE Reportedly Want Two Former Stars Back Following Their Success in AEW

FTR's Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood departed from WWE in 2020 citing frustrations with how the company was utilizing its tag team division. Since then they've found plenty of success in independent promotions and are currently on a white-hot run in AEW, winning both the ROH and AAA World Tag Team Championships while putting on outstanding matches with The Young Bucks, The Briscoe Brothers and CM Punk & Jon Moxley over the past few months. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, WWE officials have taken notice.
WWE

