San Diego, CA

WARM AND WINDY WEATHER FORECAST, BUT COOL TEMPERATURES TO RETURN BY FRIDAY

eastcountymagazine.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApril 16, 2022 (San Diego) – Gusty winds are forecast tonight through Friday, with temperatures...

www.eastcountymagazine.org

ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit weather: Cool Friday ahead of weekend snow chances

DETROIT – Happy Friday!. A cold front moved through our area this morning. Temperatures may fall a few degrees this morning. It’s still a bit breezy, keeping wind chills in the 20s to lower 30s and that’s what we need to dress for. Today’s sunrise was at...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Florida Press

Warm, windy, dry weather for Southwest Florida

High temperatures will return to the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. Wind speeds will be breezy at times, gusting at up to 25 miles per hour. Our above-average heat will be short-lived, with highs returning to the 70s by Friday. Dry weather and gusty winds will make for ideal...
ENVIRONMENT
City
San Diego, CA
KEYC

Cool and windy end to the week

Meteorologist Shawn Cable has an update on the wind and the weekend. It's going to be a windy Friday and a cooler than average weekend. Meteorologist Shawn Cable has the details. KEYC News Now Midday Weather Update 3-24-2022. Updated: Mar. 24, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT. Joshua Eckl with a...
ENVIRONMENT
#East County News Service
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Warm & Breezy, Cool Front Coming

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Another warm and dry day is in store across South Florida with afternoon temperatures reaching the mid-80s. Breezy conditions are keeping the risk of rip currents and choppy seas in play through the afternoon. Chances for rain will increase as the cold front that brought wicked weather to portions of Texas and Louisiana will soon head into the region. It’s expected to pass late Thursday overnight into Friday, increasing the chance for rain and thunderstorms. After that passes, high pressure will make its way in bringing drier air to South Florida. Lows for the weekend will be in the upper 50s inland and lower 60s on the coast. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s with plenty of sunshine. Dry conditions will remain for the start of next week.
MIAMI, FL
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Rainy, windy day Friday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Rain is on the way. Friday is going to be a colder day with scattered showers and highs near 49 degrees. Rain chances increase by the afternoon.Wind is expected to pick up throughout the day and a Wind Advisory will go into effect after 3 p.m. for areas west of Chicago. In combination with the wind, gusty snow showers are possible into the night with all precipitation ending by Saturday morning.  Mostly sunny and still cold Sunday in the 30s.   
CHICAGO, IL
KFVS12

First Alert: Cool weather returns this weekend

(KFVS) - After a warmer yet cloudy day, skies will clear this evening across most of the Heartland. Grant Dade says this will allow temperatures to fall through the 40s. Lows by morning will be in the middle 30s. Saturday will be mostly sunny and breezy. Winds will gust, at...
ENVIRONMENT
MassLive.com

Spring arrives with mild and windy late-March weather, followed by late-week temperature drop and rain

The first full day of spring arrived to Massachusetts Monday with relatively mild temperatures forecast for a late March day. After the official Spring Equinox Sunday at 11:33 a.m., Monday marked the first complete day of the new season. The Northern Hemisphere is now more tilted toward the sun than the Southern Hemisphere is, providing it with longer daylight hours.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

