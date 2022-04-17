ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Father shoots son in back with crossbow in Augusta

By Ashlyn Williams
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating an aggravated assault that occurred on Dorn Road Friday afternoon.

On April 15, 2022 at 2:45 pm, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on the 2300 Block of Dorn Road in reference to an assault.

Girard man dies after being shot on Prague Ct. in Augusta Thursday night

67-year-old James Wesley Harn, Jr shot his son, 40-year-old James Alexander Harn in the back with a crossbow. James Harn, Jr. then barricaded himself in the home.

Deputies were able to take James Harn Jr. into custody without further incident. James Harn was taken to the hospital for treatment with non-life threatening injuries.

This incident is still under investigation, no further information is available at this time.

