It took a while for Joey Trawick to realize just how well she was pitching for Providence softball on Thursday night. "I didn't really think about it until the end, like the sixth inning," she said. "On my second-to-last batter, I was like, 'Oh, I don't think that anybody's gotten on base or anything.' I didn't really try to think about it."

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO