Los Angeles County, CA

Woman Shot Dead in Unincorporated South LA

By City News Service
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES – A woman was found shot dead Saturday in the Greenmead community of unincorporated Los...

CBS LA

Homeless man killed in possible gang-related shooting

Los Angeles Police Department officers are investigating a shooting that left a homeless man dead in Pacoima Saturday morning. The shooting was first reported at around 11:45 a.m. on Dronfield Avenue and Terra Bella Street. When authorities arrived, they found the victim, said to be a 35-year-old man, dead at the scene.His name was not released pending notification of next of kin. Investigators were looking into the incident as a possible gang-related shooting, though suspect information was not immediately available.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Man killed, woman injured in south L.A. shooting

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Vermont Knolls neighborhood of south Los Angeles Friday afternoon. Police responded to the intersection of 79th and Hoover streets around 1:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting that had just occured. First responders arrived on scene and found a […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Two men shot, wounded after collision in South LA; suspect arrested

A suspect is in custody after he allegedly opened fire on two drivers who were involved in a collision in South Los Angeles Thursday morning. The incident occurred at about 8:45 a.m. at the intersection of 28th and Main streets. According to Los Angeles police, two men were involved in a collision at the intersection. Both got out of their vehicles and began to argue. While they were arguing, a third man opened fire, wounding both of them. The suspect was not involved in the crash, police said. The two men were taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds. Their injuries were not considered serious. The suspect was arrested. The circumstances which prompted the suspect to open fire were unclear. No names were released. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
KTLA

Man caught on camera placing card skimmer at Hawthorne convenience store

Surveillance video captured a man allegedly placing a card skimming device on a credit card machine at a Hawthorne convenience store. It happened Saturday at a 7-Eleven on West 135th Street. Security footage from the convenience store showed the suspect, a man wearing a black face mask, black clothing and an orange ballcap, waiting for […]
HAWTHORNE, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

Wilmington Man Arrested In Murder Of Woman In Long Beach Following Wild Chase That Ended In Mar Vista Starbucks

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Police say a man who led a wild chase from Long Beach into Los Angeles has been identified as the shooter who killed a woman hours earlier. (credit: CBS) Corderell McKnight, 32, of Wilmington, was arrested Sunday night after a pursuit out of Long Beach ended with him running into a Starbucks coffee shop in Mar Vista, according to Long Beach police. McKnight was being pursued by police after he was identified as the suspect who shot a woman in her 30s to death in Long Beach earlier that day. The woman, who has not been identified, was initially...
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

Woman killed in apparent murder-suicide in South L.A.: LASD

A woman was shot and killed in South Los Angeles early Saturday morning, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department believes a man found fatally shot nearby was the killer, who then turned the gun on himself. The shooting happened around 4:50 a.m. on the 1200 block of East 119th Street in the Green Meadows […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Store owner shot 9-year-old at Victorville mall, police say

Police say the suspect accused of shooting a 9-year-old girl at the Mall of Victor Valley on Tuesday has been taken into custody. The Victorville Police Department identified him as 20-year-old Marqel Cockrell, a co-owner of Sole Addicts. He was chasing two shoplifters out of his store and fired multiple shots at them, but the […]
VICTORVILLE, CA

