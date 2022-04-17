Woman Shot Dead in Unincorporated South LA

A suspect is in custody after he allegedly opened fire on two drivers who were involved in a collision in South Los Angeles Thursday morning. The incident occurred at about 8:45 a.m. at the intersection of 28th and Main streets. According to Los Angeles police, two men were involved in a collision at the intersection. Both got out of their vehicles and began to argue. While they were arguing, a third man opened fire, wounding both of them. The suspect was not involved in the crash, police said. The two men were taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds. Their injuries were not considered serious. The suspect was arrested. The circumstances which prompted the suspect to open fire were unclear. No names were released.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 26 DAYS AGO