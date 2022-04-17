Woman Shot Dead in Unincorporated South LA

A suspect is in custody after he allegedly opened fire on two drivers who were involved in a collision in South Los Angeles Thursday morning. The incident occurred at about 8:45 a.m. at the intersection of 28th and Main streets. According to Los Angeles police, two men were involved in a collision at the intersection. Both got out of their vehicles and began to argue. While they were arguing, a third man opened fire, wounding both of them. The suspect was not involved in the crash, police said. The two men were taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds. Their injuries were not considered serious. The suspect was arrested. The circumstances which prompted the suspect to open fire were unclear. No names were released.
Comments / 1