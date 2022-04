University of Tennessee head baseball coach Tony Vitello has been suspended for four games. Vitello, who was ejected in the Volunteers’ 9-2 win over Alabama Saturday night, was given a four-game suspension by the NCAA after being thrown out by third base umpire Jeffrey Macias in the first inning after Tennessee pitcher Chase Dollander was hit in his pitching arm by a line drive.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO