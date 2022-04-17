HS lacrosse roundup: C-NS boys end drought, beat F-M 13-10

CENTRAL NEW YORK – No one in area high school boys lacrosse had done as well as Christian Brothers Academy, thanks to big wins over West Genesee and Skaneateles. Looking for more, the Brothers got it Thursday with a 16-3 romp over Jordan-Elbridge where it did all of the damage in the first half, sprinting […]
CENTRAL NEW YORK – Having roared out of the gate with impressive victories, the Jamesville-DeWitt softball team looked to continue that momentum – and did so in large part due to a satisfying come-from-behind win. Down late in last Thursday’s game against Class AA power Liverpool, the Red Rams saw its bats come alive and […]
FL1 Radio is live from Bracht Field in Seneca Falls for Wednesday night high school girls lacrosse action. The Marcus Whitman Wildcats visit the Blue Devils of Mynderse-Romulus. Ted Baker and Paul Russo will be live with pregame coverage at 6:20, with opening draw at 6:30!. Not hearing the live...
For the first time in program history, the Yale women’s lacrosse team is heading to the Ivy League tournament. To bet on such teams, sites like W88 can be relied on. The No. 25 Bulldogs (9–2, 5–0 Ivy) downed Cornell with ease (7–6, 3–2) 15–9 in Ithaca last Saturday to improve to 5–0 in Ivy play — also marking a program first. With only two conference games remaining in the schedule, Yale will be sure to finish in the top half of the league and continue to the postseason.
CENTRAL NEW YORK – In recent years, the tide of boys lacrosse games between Liverpool and Fayetteville-Manlius always seemed to turn in the Hornets’ favor. All of that changed last Tuesday at LHS Stadium, where the 2-0 Warriors, led by Jaylen Graham and Joe Sacco, put together an all-out effort, capped by a late comeback, […]
Emily Hawryschuk found the back of the net four times and broke Syracuse’s all-time goals scored record in the Orange’s 18-11 victory over UAlbany at the Carrier Dome on Tuesday evening. Hawryschuk now has 262 goals, surpassing ‘Cuse head coach Kayla Treanor’s record of 260 set from 2013-16....
Isibeal McMahon scored five goals to power the Rome Free Academy girls lacrosse team to a 17-4 steamrolling of Syracuse on the road Monday in non-league play. RFA’s Alexandra Tapia had a hat trick and two assists and teammate Drew Kopek also had a hat trick. Danielle D’Aiuto and...
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse men’s lacrosse season is winding down, with two more ranked opponents visiting the Carrier Dome over the final two weeks. Gary Gait’s first season coaching the SU men will end with the Orange facing at least nine ranked teams in 14 games, a schedule, as daunting as initially forecasted, that further bruised a battered team.
Mass improved to 3-0 on the mound this season when he struck out a dozen batters and allowed just two hits over six innings as host Portsmouth defeated Middletown 6-1 on Monday. Vote:Who is The Newport Daily News Athlete of the Week for April 11-17? Patrick Stahl, Rogers boys lacrosse.
ONONDAGA COUNTY – If nothing else, each of the West Genesee lacrosse teams can certainly state that the starts to their respective 2022 seasons have proven full of excitement and drama. Yet each set of Wildcats could only wish to finish on top in these tense scenarios. No less than five games have been decided […]
Last year, WPIAL Section 3-5A baseball produced three champions as Shaler, South Fayette and West Allegheny finished tied for first place with 8-2 records. Could the terrific three become the fabulous four this season?. Heading into the start of another sectional series that has been pushed back two days by...
Transfer Jaelin Llewellyn has reopened his recruitment six days after Clemson basketball officially announced the addition of the former Princeton point guard.
“I am still considering Clemson as my home for next year, but due to recent changes, my family and I have decided to reopen my recruitment in order to reconsider the best options,” Llewellyn said on Twitter.
As a first-team-all-Ivy League guard last season, Llewellyn averaged 15.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists a game while shooting nearly 45% from the field and 39% from three.
The announcement comes days after Clemson lost the second assistant coach this offseason in Kareem Richardson, who is moving to North Carolina State. The first assistant on the move was Antonio Reynolds Dean, who was with the Tigers for the past five years and left for Georiga on April 12.
With the loss of former Clemson guards Nick Honor and Al-Amir Dawes, Llewellyn reopening his recruitment adds salt to a wound the Tigers had started to heal.
COLUMBUS, OH – The Columbus Clippers completed a six-game sweep of the Syracuse Mets on Sunday afternoon, rallying from an early deficit to take the series final, 4-3, at Huntington Park. The Clippers scored a combined 50 runs in the week-long series. Syracuse (1-10) roared out to a 1-0...
The Section III high school sports schedule and scoreboard for Monday, April 18. Syracuse.com is the only place to find a comprehensive schedule of all high school sporting events in Section III. Baseball. Holland Patent at Oneida 5 p.m. Pre-Game. Vernon-Verona-Sherrill at New Hartford 4:30 p.m. Pre-Game. Clinton at Oriskany...
Former Syracuse men’s basketball player Brycen Goodine has entered his name into the transfer portal and is exploring transferring from Providence, according to the Verbal Commits social media account. Goodine, recruited as a combo guard with excellent length, transferred from Syracuse after his true freshman season in 2019-20. He...
The varsity girls lacrosse team will hold a lacrosse game to raise money for the Tara Malanga Memorial Scholarship on Tuesday, April 26 at 4 p.m. at the Pulaski turf field. The varsity team will hold the game to honor Tara Malanga who died last May at age 49. Tara was a fam and faithful booster of the Riverhead girls lacrosse program and the mother of a member of the varsity team. The Blue Waves will be selling t-shirts and holding a 50/50 raffle to raise money for the Tara Malanga Scholarship Fund that has been established by the Rotary Club of Riverhead.
Syracuse, N.Y. — Buffalo guard Cheyenne McEvans has transferred to the Syracuse women’s basketball program, she confirmed to syracuse.com on Sunday evening. World Exposure Report revealed McEvans’ decision to join the Orange first. The popular women’s basketball news website reported on Thursday that McEvans would visit Syracuse’s campus over the weekend.
Syracuse, N.Y. — Amber Moore, a former standout guard at Illinois, is the latest addition to the Syracuse women’s basketball administrative staff after joining the team as the new director of basketball operations, the school announced Tuesday. Moore reunites with first-year Syracuse coach Felisha Legette-Jack after spending last...
