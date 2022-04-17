Curry returns, to come off bench in Warriors’ playoff opener
By JANIE McCAULEY, Associated Press
3 days ago
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry will play but not start for Golden State in Game 1 of the playoffs against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night. “It was pretty clear. He felt good,” coach Steve Kerr said before the game. “The only question was how he would feel the next...
The Golden State Warriors had a great performance last night, as they dismantled the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 to take a 2-0 lead in the series. The Warriors were able to win thanks to the performances of Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole, who both put up big numbers in the Warriors' win. One notable thing from the game was Curry missing multiple technical free throws, a rarity considering Curry's shooting numbers.
Yesterday, the NBA released the finalists for each of the season's player awards. Missing from the Most Improved Player category was Jordan Poole, who made some pretty significant leaps from a season ago. Just hours before the finalists were announced, Draymond Green went on a long and semi-heated rant about...
Scottie Pippen is a Chicago Bulls legend with six NBA titles to his name. His son, Scotty Pippen Jr., will have some big shoes to fill but he’s ready to start trying. The Vanderbilt guard announced Monday that he will sign with an agent and declare for the 2022 NBA Draft.
Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant were incredibly similar players. Both Jordan and Kobe were athletic shooting guards who were also gifted scorers. The two legends didn't actually play in the league at the same time for too long. And their respective peaks came at very different points in their careers. But Jordan knew just how good Kobe could be, even when he was just 20 years old.
In what may be the most unsurprising fine of the NBA calendar year, Nets guard Kyrie Irving was docked for his behavior towards the Celtics crowd in Game 1 of Brooklyn’s first round series against Boston. Per Shams Charania, “Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has been fined $50,000 for...
Aaliyah Gayles, one of the top girls high school basketball recruits in the country, was hospitalized after she was shot multiple times at a party in Las Vegas on Saturday night. According to Sam Gordon of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Gayles was one of four people who were shot after...
A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
The Chicago Bulls fell short in their playoff game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, losing by a score of 93-86. Though they were able to keep it close with the Bucks for much of the game, the Bulls were outplayed in the final minutes of the contest, and the Bucks managed to pull away.
J.R. Smith went to the NBA immediately following his high school graduation in 2004. The two-time NBA champion was a first-round draft pick of the New Orleans Hornets, but also played for the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers during his 16-year career. After a...
A look at what’s happening around baseball today:. The Padres’ hopes of shaking off a disappointing 2021 aren’t off to a great start — San Diego has lost four of five heading into its series finale against the World Series champion Braves. After pitching six hitless...
Transfer Jaelin Llewellyn has reopened his recruitment six days after Clemson basketball officially announced the addition of the former Princeton point guard.
“I am still considering Clemson as my home for next year, but due to recent changes, my family and I have decided to reopen my recruitment in order to reconsider the best options,” Llewellyn said on Twitter.
As a first-team-all-Ivy League guard last season, Llewellyn averaged 15.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists a game while shooting nearly 45% from the field and 39% from three.
The announcement comes days after Clemson lost the second assistant coach this offseason in Kareem Richardson, who is moving to North Carolina State. The first assistant on the move was Antonio Reynolds Dean, who was with the Tigers for the past five years and left for Georiga on April 12.
With the loss of former Clemson guards Nick Honor and Al-Amir Dawes, Llewellyn reopening his recruitment adds salt to a wound the Tigers had started to heal.
What we learned from Clemson's spring game
Damian Lillard is going to go down as one of the greatest Portland Trail Blazers in history. That remains a fact whether he finished out his NBA career with the organization or not. Recently, the likelihood of that outcome has come into question. The Blazers have advanced to the Western...
Michael Jordan is the GOAT, most agree on this, and a lot of people who were beginning to doubt it were convinced again after watching The Last Dance documentary that aired in 2020. The struggles he faced throughout his career were portrayed in the show, as well as the way that he along with his teammates and coach overcame them to become arguably the greatest dynasty in NBA history.
Giannis Antetokounmpo already has a very strong case to be considered the best basketball player in the world. The Milwaukee Bucks man is nearly impossible to stop in the paint and his defensive ability is on a level by itself. In many ways, Giannis is just about the most complete player in the NBA, but that is something that has never stopped him from trying his best to get better. His focus on improvement is simply unmatched, even winning awards doesn't get in the way.
The college sports world is celebrating one of the best analysts the game has ever seen: Bill Raftery. The former college basketball coach and current analyst turned 79 years old on Tuesday. Given his close ties with the basketball world, it was no surprise to see coaches, analysts and reporters come out to celebrate him.
