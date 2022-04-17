ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How much vitamin D is enough? It depends

 3 days ago
Credit: CC0 Public Domain.

Scientists from Rutgers University found that when recommending vitamin D supplements, doctors should look at each individual patient as having different requirements and not rely on “one-size-fits-all” guidelines.

The research is published in the journal Metabolism, Clinical and Experimental and was conducted by Sylvia Christakos et al.

According to the Institute of Medicine, people with less than 20 nanograms of vitamin D per milliliter of blood are deficient.

The Endocrine Society sets a higher threshold of 30 nanograms. Neither guideline is currently more definitive than the other.

Vitamin D’s main function is to help the body absorb calcium.

Deficiency can cause delayed skeletal development and rickets in children and may contribute to osteoporosis and increased risk of fracture in adults.

Vitamin D supplements work best when taken with calcium for rickets and bone loss that occurs with aging. Elderly people who are vitamin D deficient benefit from supplementation as protection against fracture.

However, studies did not show supplements to be beneficial as protection against a fracture if the elderly person was already sufficient in the vitamin.

Further, more vitamin D supplementation is not better. Previous studies have shown that very high doses of vitamin D (300,000–500,00 iu taken over a year) seem to increase fracture risk.

The team says recommendations based on earlier studies using a number of different tests for vitamin D levels persist and, not surprisingly, current guidelines vary.

For example, it is not clear that the most optimal levels for vitamin D are the same for Caucasians, blacks, or Asians alike.

More laboratories are now implementing improved tests and efforts are being made to standardize results from different laboratories.

The National Academy of Medicine recommends 400 iu/day for infants, 600 iu/day for people age 1 to 70, and 800 iu/day for people over 70. The Endocrine Society suggests doses up to 2,000 iu/day for adults.

Although vitamin D supplementation has been shown to reduce overall mortality and some studies suggest that vitamin D might be beneficial for immune function, cancer, and cardiovascular health, a consistent benefit of vitamin D supplementation has yet to be shown.

If you care about supplements, please read studies that vitamin D can be cheap treatments for COVID-19, and vitamin K may help cut heart disease risk by a third.

For more information about nutrition, please see recent studies about food that could lead to better cognition in older people, and results showing this common food oil in the U.S. can change genes in the brain.

#Vitamin D#Vitamin A#Vitamin K#Elderly People#Rutgers University#Experimental#The Institute Of Medicine#The Endocrine Society
