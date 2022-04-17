ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watts, OK

Passenger killed after drunk driver slams into side of house in Watts

CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities have identified the woman killed when a vehicle slammed into...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKYC

Akron struck and killed by apparent drunk driver while riding bicycle

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — A 55-year-old Akron man is dead after being hit by an apparent drunk driver Friday night in Springfield Township. Witnesses told the Ohio State Highway Patrol that Robert Kuba was riding his bicycle on Kubler trail near Springfield Lake around 8:20 p.m. While attempting to cross U.S. Route 224, he was struck by a 2017 Honda Accord heading west, killing him at the scene.
AKRON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Watts, OK
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
KAKE TV

Loved ones identify 6 teens killed in Oklahoma crash

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KAKE) — Family and friends have identified six teenagers who were killed when their small car collided with a large truck hauling rocks in southern Oklahoma. The Tishomingo High School students — all between the ages of 15 and 17 — were Madison Robertson, Memory Wilson, Addison...
TISHOMINGO, OK
ABC Big 2 News

Missing Midland man found dead

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- According to the Midland Police Department, 25-year-old Nathaniel Machuca, who went missing earlier this month, was found dead Monday afternoon.  Around 1:00 pm on April 11, officers with MPD were dispatched to the vicinity of TX-349 after a body was found. That body was identified as Machuca. His cause of death is currently unknown. MPD said […]
MIDLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drunk Driver#Miles Per Hour#Accident
The Independent

Mother-of-four falls to her death in front of husband while hiking Utah cliff

A hiker fell to her death in front of her husband while walking in the Utah wilderness, police said.The Sevier County Sheriff's Office said on Sunday that Candice Thompson, 26, of Richfield, Utah, died in hospital that evening after falling between 75 and 100 feet from a cliff.Ms Thompson and her husband had been hiking in an area known as the "Bull's Head", with local search and rescue (SAR) officers receiving a distress notice at 1pm."At the time her husband was with her and called 911 while running to try to get to her," the sheriff's office said of Ms...
ACCIDENTS
KTUL

Second arrest made in connection to 2017 Oklahoma City murder

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — UPDATE. Stacey Juarez was arrested in Missouri on Thursday and booked into the Jasper County Jail. An arrest warrant was issued for a second person in connection to a 2017 Oklahoma City murder. Wilson Perez, 19, was found dead at Harlow Park back in September...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KARK 4 News

ASP: 2 dead in crash on I-430 in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Authorities have released the identity of one of the two victims of a deadly crash on Interstate 430 Wednesday afternoon. Officials with the Arkansas Department of Public Safety released a report with the details of the single-vehicle crash that killed 31-year-old Fabiana Garcia of Little Rock and an unnamed second occupant. […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KKTV

WATCH: Body-worn camera released with claims that a girl in Colorado got out of a DUI by flirting after blowing a’3.8′ BAC

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A sheriff’s office in Colorado is addressing a video on social media where a girl claims she got out of a DUI after blowing a “3.8″ BAC. The sheriff’s office shared a link to the video on Twitter on Monday. In the video, a girl can be heard saying, “I got out of a DUI and got let off with a warning, that officer deserves a raise.” The video was posted by someone with the handle @Imposter_Edits, it isn’t clear why the video was posted, but the caption on Twitter reads, “She was pulled over for driving drunk, blew a 3.8, but brags about flirting will the officer and getting let go with a warning and his number.”
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy