One dead after vehicle slams into homeless encampment in Wilmington

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Family members say an activist critically injured in a terrifying carjacking over the weekend is doing better. Police say Raheem Bell was dragged out of his car and shot in Northeast Philadelphia on Sunday morning. His family says he still has a long road to recovery, but he is doing better and in good spirits. The family of Raheem Bell is still in shock after Bell was pulled from his silver Mercedes and shot during a carjacking on East Cheltenham Avenue Sunday morning. Bell is known for his activism, giving spirit and kindness. “We witnessed him taking off a jacket off...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO