One person killed after being hit by sedan in Griffith Park

By CBSLA Staff
 3 days ago

Authorities searching for suspect who fled from scene following hit-and-run in Griffith Park 00:34

A bicyclist was killed on Saturday afternoon after being hit by a car near the 4600 block of Crystal Springs Drive.

The crash occurred at 3:49 p.m. at 4400 Crystal Springs Drive, according to Lt. M. McCommas of the Los Angeles Police Department's Central Traffic Division.

The name of the victim has not been announced. The man was in his 70s and was riding northbound when he was hit by a driver who was also going northbound. The victim suffered blunt force trauma.

Authorities told CBSLA that the driver of the vehicle that hit the bicyclist fled on foot but eventually they arrested him.

Sky2 was over the scene and it appeared that at least two vehicles were involved.

It's unclear which of the cars actually hit the bicyclist but the windshield of a dark grey BMW Sedan (license plate No. 8TIZ893) was severely damaged. The other vehicle at the scene was a white Acura sedan.

The victim had just finished a cycling event at Griffith Park.

IN THIS ARTICLE
