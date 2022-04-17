ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana water polo’s comeback falls short in loss against Arizona State to end regular season

Indiana Daily Student
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe final match of Indiana water polo’s regular season against No. 9 Arizona State University featured a Mountain Pacific Sports Federation conference clash between two teams sitting near the bottom of the standings. These two teams met back on Feb. 27, when the Sun Devils blew past the Hoosiers, 16-9, at...

www.idsnews.com

Daily Californian

Race to top: Cal beats Stanford to take regular-season Pac-12 championship

Fans packed into the Hellman Tennis Complex stands, and tensions were through the roof. Waves of blue, gold and red were seen across all six courts as both Cal and Stanford fans settled into their seats to watch two of the top women’s tennis teams in the Pac-12 conference battle it out for the regular-season championship.
STANFORD, CA
KOLD-TV

Arizona men’s tennis wins first-ever Pac-12 championship

Seattle, Wash. – With a 4-1 win at Washington on Sunday, Arizona Men’s Tennis won its first Pac-12 championship in program history. Arizona joined the conference in 1978-79 and clinched the regular season title at Washington to finish with an undefeated record of 7-0 in Pac-12 play. The conference championship comes during the program’s meteoric rise, which included its first ever sweep of USC and UCLA last season on the way to its first Sweet 16 appearance ever during the 2021 NCAA Tournament.
TUCSON, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

College Performers of the Week powered by Rapsodo: James Leow, Arizona State

James Leow didn’t earn a spot on Arizona State’s five-man roster for the Thunderbird Collegiate. Instead, he played as an individual and left with the trophy. Leow went low each day, signing for rounds of 67-66-66 at ASU’s Papago Golf Course in Phoenix to finish at 14 under, two shots clear of runners-up Caden Fioroni from UNLV and New Mexico’s Bastien Amat. The Sun Devils finished second to team of the week Oklahoma, who set a program record with their fifth win of the season.
PHOENIX, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Transfer point guard backs out of joining Clemson

Transfer Jaelin Llewellyn has reopened his recruitment six days after Clemson basketball officially announced the addition of the former Princeton point guard. “I am still considering Clemson as my home for next year, but due to recent changes, my family and I have decided to reopen my recruitment in order to reconsider the best options,” Llewellyn said on Twitter. As a first-team-all-Ivy League guard last season, Llewellyn averaged 15.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists a game while shooting nearly 45% from the field and 39% from three. The announcement comes days after Clemson lost the second assistant coach this offseason in Kareem Richardson, who is moving to North Carolina State. The first assistant on the move was Antonio Reynolds Dean, who was with the Tigers for the past five years and left for Georiga on April 12. With the loss of former Clemson guards Nick Honor and Al-Amir Dawes, Llewellyn reopening his recruitment adds salt to a wound the Tigers had started to heal. pic.twitter.com/uwWneAOlI6 — jaelin llewellyn (@13jaelin) April 20, 2022 List What we learned from Clemson's spring game
CLEMSON, SC

