Columbia, MO

Nick Foster set to take Columbia Fourth Ward Council seat on Monday

By Joushua Blount
 3 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo .(KMIZ)

The April 5 election results are complete and new Columbia City Councilmen Nick Foster is set to be sworn in on Monday at 5 p.m, as well as Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffalo.

Nick Foster will now lead the Columbia's Fourth Ward following Ian Thomas who led the ward since 2013.

Foster won this year's election with 3,565 votes against Erica Pefferman who had 2,142 votes.

Foster tells ABC 17 News since he's been in Columbia, he watched the council and feels prepared to address any challenges Columbia might bring.

Foster says he's always had an interest in politics and says he decided to run for City Council because he wanted to serve the people. He said he wants to see changes in housing and the growth of Columbia.

Foster served nine years as the Executive Director for the Voluntary Action Center in Columbia. During that time, he worked with many people in the area including the homeless population.

Foster says now that he will take the seat as Fourth Ward Councilman representative, he plans to further opportunities for everyone including the homeless.

"I'm going to be a strong advocate for what is already underway right now, the construction of what is being called the 'Opportunity Campus,' which will bring together the services of a number of local groups who are working on homelessness and give a central place for people who are struggling with this to go to and receive the services they need and put them in touch with the resources they need," Foster said.

Foster also said his time in other leadership roles helps him understand that it's about the people in the community and being there for them.

"I'm going to be an accessible council person to the people that I represent in the fourth ward and to the other people in the city as well but I'm going to be especially responsive to people in the fourth ward. When they have concerns, they can reach out to me and I will do my very best to respond, " Foster said.

Foster told ABC 17 that he and former councilman Ian Thomas will also meet Monday afternoon to talk some things over. While in office, Thomas has built a reputation pushing for affordable housing for everyone here in Columbia.

Thomas  also supports saving money when possible and will meet with Foster on Monday to discuss getting free transportation for Mizzou students.

"Just about every other college town where there's a public transit system in the town, the university partners with the city and provides free transit for all the students, that doesn't happen here in Columbia and the University of Missouri," Thomas said.

Foster says he looks forward to what he can bring to the council. "I didn't feel like this was an election about me, it was about the values that I hold and about the opportunities and the skills thatIi have to serve the city."

The swearing in will take place during a special meeting in the Council Chambers Monday evening.

The post Nick Foster set to take Columbia Fourth Ward Council seat on Monday appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

