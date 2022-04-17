ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Gardens, FL

Two Victims Suffer Multiple Gunshot Wounds in Miami Gardens

By NBC 6, Ryan Nelson
NBC Miami
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo victims suffered multiple gunshot wounds after a shooting in Carol City Park in Miami Gardens Saturday, according to Miami Gardens Police. The incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. near the 18500 block of northwest 32nd Avenue. Police say that when units arrived they found two victims with multiple gunshot...

www.nbcmiami.com

Comments / 2

Related
thesource.com

Miami Rapper Baby Cino Shot Dead Minutes After Leaving Jail

According to several reports, up-and-coming Miami rapper Baby Cino was shot and killed in a drive-by ambush just moments after walking out of jail. He was 20 years old. Cino, whose real name is Timothy Starks, was released from the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Centre last week after being arrested for a gun charge(March 16). The Miami Herald reported that Starks was picked up from jail, and not long after, shooters in another vehicle pumped at least 40 shots into the car Starks was driving. Starks suffered several gunshot wounds, including one to the head.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Police: Man Tried To Rape Woman Inside Miami Walmart

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man is facing serious charges after police said he tried to rape a woman inside a Walmart store in Miami. Police said it happened Sunday at around 9:30 p.m. inside the Walmart on the 3200 block of NW 79th Street. The said Jarmal Bredan Harvey, 28, of Miami Gardens, approached a woman from behind, pulled her dress up and began grabbing her. That is when police said the victim turned and he pushed her to the ground. The victim began screaming for help when Harvey ripped off her underwear while grabbing her, according to the arrest report. A video that was posted on social media shows as other shoppers come to her rescue. The video shows one man on top of Harvey as other shoppers jump in to help. The good Samaritans held Harvey until police arrived. Harvey was taken into custody by Miami-Dade police officers. He is now facing sexual battery charges. Harvey was transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. Investigators believe that there may be additional victims and are urging anyone who was victimized by Harvey to contact the Sex Crimes Investigation Unit at (305) 715-3300.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Miami Gardens Barbershop Owner Shot, Killed During Argument

A Miami Gardens barbershop owner who was known as a pillar in the community was shot and killed by a client outside of his business over the weekend. Family members said Oneil Anderson knew the suspect — 47-year-old Radcliffe Buttler — and used to cut his hair. Officers...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Miami Gardens, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Miami Gardens, FL
WISH-TV

Man dies after being found on ground with gunshot wound on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died after being found on the ground with a gunshot wound on the east side late Monday night. Officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 3600 block of Arthington Boulevard around 11:30 p.m., according to police. That is near the intersection of East 38th Street and Emerson Avenue.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Independent

Florida nightclub shooting: 50 dead after 'terror attack' at Orlando LGBT club Pulse

At least 50 people have been killed and 53 injured after a gunman launched what police say was a "domestic terrorism incident" at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida.Police say an officer working as a security guard inside the Pulse nightclub exchanged fire with the suspect at about 2am local time (7am UK time), before a hostage situation developed, a team of officers entered the club and shot dead the gunman.Follow the latest live updates herePolice identified the attacker as Omar Mateen, a 29-year-old from Port St. Lucie, Florida – more than 100 miles away from Pulse. His family is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Decomposing bodies of mother and twins found dead in car in Florida

Florida police are investigating the deaths of a mother and her 3-year-old twins, after their bodies were found decomposing inside a Cadillac on Friday.Officers arrived to the Manatee Cove apartment complex in the city of Mebourne on Sunday night, after a 911 caller reported a suspicious vehicle with a “really bad stench” coming from inside.“The windows are all fogged. They said there’s like a really bad stench coming out of it,” the caller said, according to WFTV. “But, you can’t see into the car because the windows are so fogged.”Police identified those inside as Andrea Langhorst, 35, and her twins...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Miami Gardens Police
The Independent

Mother arrested for killing two children tells police ‘I don’t want them’

A 41-year-old mother accused of killing her two children allegedly told investigators she did not “want them”, police have said. Odette Lysse Joassaint was taken into custody on Tuesday night at her apartment in Little Haiti, Miami-Dade County, following a number of cold 911 calls. When officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department turned up at the building, a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl were found deceased.Both children were lying in a prone position on the bed with their arms, legs and necks tied-up, a police report said. Life-saving attempts were made but they were pronounced dead.It was revealed on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Spun

Former NFL RB Reportedly Arrested On Armed Robbery Charge

Former Miami Dolphins running back Mark Walton has been arrested. Per Andy Salter, Walton is accused of pointing a gun at a man and demanding his Rolex and other watches. Police also say that this incident was caught on video back in February. Walton is going to remain in jail...
NFL
The Independent

Personal injury lawyer who mowed down four people in parking lot because of ‘voices’ in her head is suspended from Florida Bar

A personal injury attorney in Florida who allegedly drove over four people with her car because she was hearing voices in her head has been suspended from the state Bar. Beatrice Bijoux, 31, has been charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of high speed or wanton fleeing and four counts of attempted murder, according to The Miami Herald.Witnesses claim Ms Bijoux was driving her car outside The Fresh Market in Stuart, Florida, on 22 February when she allegedly began running people down with her car by driving on the sidewalk. They said the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Yardbarker

Florida police issue details on Dwayne Haskins' death

Florida Highway Patrol on Saturday issued new details about the death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins. In a statement from the West Palm Beach patrol, Haskins was walking on an expressway “for unknown reasons” when he attempted to cross westbound I-595. Haskins was struck by an oncoming dump truck and was pronounced dead at the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Independent

Attorney Ben Crump likens footage of teen’s fatal plunge at Florida theme park to George Floyd video

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump has compared footage of a Black teen’s fatal plunge from a Florida amusement park ride to video of George Floyd’s death.Mr Crump, who represented Floyd’s family after he was killed by police in 2020, is now representing the father of Tyre Sampson, who died last month when he fell from the FreeFall drop tower at ICON Park in Orlando.Horrifying video captured the moment Tyre, 14, was ejected from the ride as it dropped 400 feet at speeds of up to 75mph."Other than George Floyd’s tragic torture video, I think this is the worst tragedy captured...
PUBLIC SAFETY
truecrimedaily

Skeletal remains of missing kid found in attic; Infant missing following murder-suicide - TCDPOD

The skeletal remains of a child who went missing in 2017 were found in the attic of her family’s home (1:55). The girl’s parents have been arrested and are facing charges of child abuse, and their three other children have been removed from the home. Plus, a newborn in Florida is missing - police believe his father abducted him after killing the boy’s mother, grandmother and great-grandmother (30:25). A day later, the father was found dead 300 miles away from the scene of the crime. With guest Mike Cavalluzzi.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Missing Florida mom Cassie Carli found dead in Alabama

NAVARRE BEACH, Fla. – Cassie Carli, a Florida mother who disappeared one week ago after meeting the father of their 4-year-old daughter, was found dead in a shallow grave in Alabama on Saturday evening, Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson said Sunday. Her ex-boyfriend, Marcus Spanevelo, was arrested Saturday...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

6 people shot at while driving in Broward County, police say

DAVIE, Fla. – Pembroke Pines police are investigating after six people were shot at while driving in two separate vehicles Wednesday morning, authorities confirmed. Local 10 News spotted an active police investigation on Stirling Road in Davie, but Davie police officers said the Pembroke Pines Police Department was the lead agency in the investigation.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

3 People Injured Overnight in Wynwood Shooting

Miami Police are investigating a triple shooting that took place early Sunday morning in Wynwood. Officers responded to a shot spotter alert near the intersection of northwest 5th Place and northwest 20th Street at approximately 12:30 a.m. According to authorities, three people, two men and one woman, were found suffering...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy