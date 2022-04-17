ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birth announcements from L+M Hospital through April 7

Westerly Sun
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeMarco — A daughter, born April 7, to Diana G....

www.thewesterlysun.com

Westerly Sun

First-ever performance of Festival Ballet in South County marks new partnership with United Theatre

WESTERLY — Local dance-lovers can jump for joy about a newly formed partnership. Thanks to a collaboration between the United Theatre and Festival Ballet Providence — Rhode Island’s premier ballet company — dance aficionados will be able to experience firsthand the work of some of the world's most sought-after choreographers, right here in Westerly.
WESTERLY, RI
Davenport Journal

Baby, who was diagnosed with fetal growth restriction while still in the womb and spent the first 2 years of her life in hospital, is finally home with her family

The 2-year-old baby, who was diagnosed with fetal growth restriction while still in the womb, spent the first 2 years of her life in a hospital fighting for her life. The baby’s doctor said that letting the little girl grow in the PICU under the care of her nurses and medical team helped with her breathing episodes, as her lungs continued to develop. The doctor also said that the physical therapy helped with her muscle rigidity and her lungs seemed to improve as her muscles strengthened.
CALIFORNIA STATE

