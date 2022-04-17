ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

1 Bold Trade To Land Damian Lillard With Los Angeles Lakers

By Greg Patuto
NBA Analysis Network
NBA Analysis Network
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One point guard experiment did not work so why not go after another one? Damian Lillard may or may not be a trade piece for the Portland Trail Blazers moving forward. If he is, the Los Angeles Lakers could decide to go for it all for the second...

www.nbaanalysis.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of NBA Star Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving is putting on a show in Boston on Sunday evening. It’s Game 1 of the Eastern Conference first round playoff series between the Boston Celtics and the Brooklyn Nets. Irving, who used to play for the Celtics, has been on the receiving end of some crowd chants on Sunday night.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Basketball
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Portland, OR
Sports
Local
California Basketball
Local
Oregon Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Spun

Look: LeBron’s Tweet About Kyrie Irving Going Viral

The Boston Celtics may have won Game 1 of their series against the rival Brooklyn Nets, but former Celtic Kyrie Irving stole the show. And LeBron James took notice. Kyrie had 39 points against the Celtics in today’s 115-114 loss. It was a repeat of his last playoff performance against the Celtics at TD Garden in Game 4 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Cj Mccollum
Person
Frank Vogel
Person
Damian Lillard
The Spun

Riley Curry Photo Goes Viral: NBA World Reacts

A photo of Riley Curry, the daughter of Stephen and Ayesha Curry, was trending on social media on Saturday night. Years ago, Riley Curry went viral during the postgame press conferences in the NBA playoffs. As Stephen and his Warriors teammates made their first NBA Finals runs in 2015 and ’16, Riley Curry was the adorable daughter sitting on her dad’s lap.
NBA
sneakernews.com

The Jordan 6 Rings Takes On A “White/Sport Blue” Look

Although Air Jordan purists have widely written off the Jordan 6 Rings since the hybrid design debuted, the shoe inspired by the six signature sneakers in which Michael Jordan won his six NBA championships has won over some naysayers with colorways directly taken from some of those aforementioned championship-caliber models.
APPAREL
The Spun

Charles Barkley Rips Kyrie Irving: NBA World Reacts

NBA legend and “Inside” commentator Charles Barkley has grown tired of Kyrie Irving “whining” about Celtics fans. After the game, the Nets guard explained his approach to Celtics fans’ behavior. Which included: flipping them off at least twice while on the court and having some words with a fan before heading into the locker room.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Star Point Guard#Nba News Trade
fadeawayworld.net

Larry Bird Was So Good In College, His Coach Had To Sit Him So He Wouldn't Demoralize The Starters By Beating Them In Practice

The NBA is full of stories when it comes to its biggest legends, the greats all have a plethora of amazing anecdotes from the time they started playing basketball. While the majority of their careers have come in the league, college was a formative time for a lot of brilliant players, and the stories from then provide insight into how these players became the personalities they did. Larry Bird is no exception.
BOSTON, MA
fadeawayworld.net

Draymond Green Goes Off, Threatens To Start Petition If Jordan Poole Gets Snubbed From Most Improved Player Award: "The NBA Really Needs To Relook At Their Process..."

Yesterday, the NBA released the finalists for each of the season's player awards. Missing from the Most Improved Player category was Jordan Poole, who made some pretty significant leaps from a season ago. Just hours before the finalists were announced, Draymond Green went on a long and semi-heated rant about...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Kyrie Irving Punishment Announced: NBA World Reacts

In what may be the most unsurprising fine of the NBA calendar year, Nets guard Kyrie Irving was docked for his behavior towards the Celtics crowd in Game 1 of Brooklyn’s first round series against Boston. Per Shams Charania, “Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has been fined $50,000 for...
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

Jayson Tatum sets unthinkable Celtics record not even Larry Bird or Bill Russell achieved

The Boston Celtics pulled off a scrappy win against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, earning a 1-0 lead in their playoff-opening series matchup. The game was down to the wire and was only decided via a clutch buzzer-beater courtesy of Jayson Tatum, who nailed a fading close-ranged jumper as time expired. Tatum’s game-winner at TD Garden didn’t only seal the win for the Celtics, it also cemented his place in Boston lore, having achieved something all-time greats of the franchise, including Bill Russell, Larry Bird, and more, failed to do. It was the first time in the history of the Boston Celtics that a player has scored a game-winning buzzer-beater in the playoffs during a home game across 358 games, per Micah Adams.
BOSTON, MA
NBA Analysis Network

NBA Analysis Network

Dallas, TX
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

NBA Analysis Network provides news & analysis about all 30 teams in the NBA.

 https://NBAAnalysis.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy