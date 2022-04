It was not a pleasant return to the court for Novak Djokovic, who immediately left the scene from the evocative setting of the Masters 1000 in Monte Carlo. Except for an acute in the second set, won in a tiebreak by 7 points to 5, the Serbian lost under the blows of the Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, able to snatch his serve nine times, scoring a record in the negative never recorded by the Belgrade champion.

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO