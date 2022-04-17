ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Art Rupe, pioneering record executive, dead at 104

By HILLEL ITALIE, Associated Press
informnny.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Music executive Art Rupe, whose Specialty Records was a premier label during the formative years of rock ‘n roll and helped launch the careers of Little Richard, Sam Cooke and many others, has died. He was 104. Rupe, who was inducted into the...

