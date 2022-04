Governor Greg Abbott made a stop in Grayson County Wednesday as he toured areas of the state damaged by Monday evening storms. After a meeting with emergency management services in the county, the Abbott said the storms that tore through the north western part of Grayson County destroyed 53 structures and caused major damage to 26 others. There were eight others that were slightly damaged by the storm.

