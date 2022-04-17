Local colleges: CGA scores five with two outs in ninth to beat Clark and earn split

New London — Blake Carroll hit a walk-off three-run home run as Coast Guard Academy scored five times with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to beat Clark, 9-6, in the second game of a New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference doubleheader.

Clark won the opener, 10-6.

Jack Steel (2-for-3, two runs) doubled with two outs in the bottom of the ninth and scored on Justin Stasiak's single for the Bears (16-8, 7-2). Nate Nam was hit by a pitch, Stasiak scored when Wyatt Duthu reached on an error and Carroll followed with his home run to left field. Duthu also allowed just two hits over three innings with six strikeouts and no walks in relief to earn the win.

Anthony LoCastro had two hits and three RBI in the first game for the Cougars (13-10, 3-6).

Cody Fidler went 2-for-3 with two runs for the Bears and Stasiak added two hits and two runs in the opener.

In other games:

• Dana Casey had three hits, including two doubles, with five RBI and a run as UConn swept Seton Hall 3-2, 14-2 in a Big East doubleheader and extended its winning streak to nine games. Erik Stock had two hits, four runs and an RBI, T.C. Simmons had three hits and three runs and Zach Bushling went 3-for-5 with two runs and an RBI for the Huskies (28-7, 6-0). Bryan Padilla also hit a three-run home run and scored twice in the second game.

Softball

• Lexi Morris went 4-for-5, including a two-run home run, with six RBI and two runs as Babson swept Coast Guard 7-4 and 11-3 in six innings in a NEWMAC doubleheader. Selena Serna went 4-for-4 with three runs and an RBI for Coast Guard (13-9, 6-4) and Mariah Dewey had five hits, three RBI and a run.

• Aurora Adams went 5-for-5 with five RBI and a run as Eastern Nazarene handed Mitchell its first New England Collegiate Conference losses of the season, 4-2 and 6-3. Gemma Landry went 5-for-8 with two RBI and a run for Mitchell (12-14, 2-2) and Hannah Lemke had three hits, a run and an RBI.

Men's lacrosse

• Ethan LePain had two goals and five assists in Mitchell's 17-5 win over Eastern Nazarene in the NECC. Aidan Messuri had four goals and an assist, John Porcelli had three goals and Joseph Hayes had a goal and two assists for Mitchell (3-10, 1-1).

• Gavin Vadenberg had four goals and four assists as unbeaten MIT beat Coast Guard 17-10 in the NEWMAC. The Engineers (13-0, 5-0) led 11-4 at halftime. Waterford's Caleb Holdridge had six assists, Taylor Gustafson had four goals and Matt Flynn had a goal and an assist for the Bears (8-5, 3-1), who suffered their first conference defeat.

Women's lacrosse

• Katherine Pittman had four goals and two assists in Coast Guard's 16-12 win over Smith in the NEWMAC. Gianna Cascio, Sarah Skurat and Laine Weber all scored three times for Coast Guard (9-4, 5-1) and Caitlyn Coates added two goals and an assist.

• Alexandra Safford scored five times for New England College as it beat Mitchell 14-4 in an NECC game. Daniella Holland scored twice for the Mariners (1-10) and Hannah Gomes had 21 saves.