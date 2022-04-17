2 bodies found near area of missing Travis County swimmers

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Two bodies have been found near the area where two missing swimmers were reportedly last seen Saturday evening in eastern Travis County, according to Austin-Travis County EMS and the Travis County Sheriff’s Office.

An official at the scene Saturday told KXAN that two people were missing after they jumped in the water near Little Webberville Park.

An incident commander said the area has a very strong current, which has led to rescues and recoveries in the area previously.

The search extended into Sunday and Monday with boats from the Lower Colorado River Authority and Texas Parks and Wildlife. The TCSO dive team searched with sonar and a remotely-operated underwater camera system, TCSO said.

First responders transitioned the incident from a rescue to a recovery Saturday night, Austin-Travis County EMS said.

On Saturday, three boats were in the water during the search. Multiple agencies, including ATCEMS, Austin Fire and STAR Flight, responded to the scene between 931 and 1134 Water Street around 6:45 p.m. Saturday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.