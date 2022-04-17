ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Warriors' Stephen Curry: Coming off bench

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Curry will come off the bench for Saturday's Game 1...

www.cbssports.com

fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry Says He Will Never Allow Jordan Poole To Take The Technical Free Throw: “Never. I Could Miss Ten In A Row And I’m Still Stepping To The Line.”

The Golden State Warriors had a great performance last night, as they dismantled the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 to take a 2-0 lead in the series. The Warriors were able to win thanks to the performances of Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole, who both put up big numbers in the Warriors' win. One notable thing from the game was Curry missing multiple technical free throws, a rarity considering Curry's shooting numbers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Draymond Green Goes Off, Threatens To Start Petition If Jordan Poole Gets Snubbed From Most Improved Player Award: "The NBA Really Needs To Relook At Their Process..."

Yesterday, the NBA released the finalists for each of the season's player awards. Missing from the Most Improved Player category was Jordan Poole, who made some pretty significant leaps from a season ago. Just hours before the finalists were announced, Draymond Green went on a long and semi-heated rant about...
NBA
thecomeback.com

Basketball world reacts to Scotty Pippen Jr. decision

Scottie Pippen is a Chicago Bulls legend with six NBA titles to his name. His son, Scotty Pippen Jr., will have some big shoes to fill but he’s ready to start trying. The Vanderbilt guard announced Monday that he will sign with an agent and declare for the 2022 NBA Draft.
CHICAGO, IL
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan On Kobe Bryant After Playing Against Him For The Last Time: “Kobe Is The Star Of The Future… If He Maintains A Certain Mental Approach, He Can Become A Great Professional Basketball Player.”

Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant were incredibly similar players. Both Jordan and Kobe were athletic shooting guards who were also gifted scorers. The two legends didn't actually play in the league at the same time for too long. And their respective peaks came at very different points in their careers. But Jordan knew just how good Kobe could be, even when he was just 20 years old.
NBA
The Spun

Kyrie Irving Punishment Announced: NBA World Reacts

In what may be the most unsurprising fine of the NBA calendar year, Nets guard Kyrie Irving was docked for his behavior towards the Celtics crowd in Game 1 of Brooklyn’s first round series against Boston. Per Shams Charania, “Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has been fined $50,000 for...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Disappears in win

Powell amassed two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and one block in 16 minutes during Monday's 110-104 win over the Jazz. Powell played only 16 minutes and was a non-factor on both sides of the ball in Monday's Game 2 win. Most of the fanfare went to Jalen Brunson and Maxi Kleber in the victory while Powell posted one of his worst stat lines of the season, netting only one rebound in 16 minutes. By staying largely out of Rudy Gobert's way, the Mavericks may have found the ideal method to beat the Jazz, but the scheme will wreak havoc on Powell's output moving forward.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Russell Westbrook trade rumors: Lakers wary of injury-prone targets, prefer Terry Rozier to Gordon Hayward

One would think that the old axion that "beggars can't be choosers" would apply to any team trading Russell Westbrook at this stage of his career, but after getting dealt three times in the past three offseasons, the Los Angeles Lakers apparently feel comfortable being picky as they figure out what to do with their enigmatic point guard. The declining star on a $47 million contract for next season is not exactly coveted league-wide, but according to Marc Stein, the Lakers are not going to make just any trade.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Picks up second technical, tossed

Jokic was ejected from Game 2 of the first-round playoff series against the Warriors on Monday, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports. He finishes the night with 26 points (9-20 FG, 0-4 3PT, 8-8 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, one steal and two blocks in 28 minutes. The game...
DENVER, CO
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Fans Are Stunned After Giannis Antetokounmpo Hit 15 Straight Three-Pointers In Practice: "He Is Unstoppable Now."

Giannis Antetokounmpo already has a very strong case to be considered the best basketball player in the world. The Milwaukee Bucks man is nearly impossible to stop in the paint and his defensive ability is on a level by itself. In many ways, Giannis is just about the most complete player in the NBA, but that is something that has never stopped him from trying his best to get better. His focus on improvement is simply unmatched, even winning awards doesn't get in the way.
MILWAUKEE, WI

