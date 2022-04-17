ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pirates' Kevin Newman: Dealing with groin issue

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Newman is considered day-to-day with a groin injury, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Mets manager Showalter to miss game for medical procedure

NEW YORK — (AP) — First-year New York Mets manager Buck Showalter says he will miss a game Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants for an undisclosed medical procedure. The 65-year-old Showalter said Tuesday after a doubleheader sweep over San Francisco that he expected to be back with the team to manage Thursday's finale of a four-game series against the Giants.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

MLB Broadcaster Stepping Away Following Cancer Diagnosis

Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the booth after being diagnosed with cancer. Martinez announced his health update through a statement on Twitter for Sportsnet, the Blue Jays’ flagship station. “I’ve been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans,...
MLB
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jon Berti: Back on bench

Berti is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Berti made his third start in the Marlins' eight games this season in Saturday's 10-3 loss, going 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored. The speedy 32-year-old is expected to continue working in a utility role for Miami this season, with most of his starting opportunities coming when the Marlins want to rest one of their two lefty-hitting everyday infielders -- Jazz Chisholm and Joey Wendle -- against a lefty starting pitcher.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
CBS Sports

Astros' Lance McCullers: Shifts to 60-day injured list

McCullers (forearm) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Monday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. McCullers is still working his way back from the forearm injury he suffered during the postseason. He started throwing last week but remains without a clear timeline, though his move to the 60-day injured list at least clarifies that he won't return before early June. The transaction clears a spot for Yordan Alvarez to return from the COVID-19 injured list.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Steelers Claim Notable Wide Receiver: NFL World Reacts

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a savvy addition at the wide receiver position. Pittsburgh has claimed receiver Myles Boykin off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. This is a classic depth signing by the Steelers. Outside of Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool, they had next...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Padres' Fernando Tatis: Works on field Monday

Tatis (wrist) simulated fielding groundballs and made throws on the infield Monday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. Though Tatis' workout was far from what he'd do in a game -- per Cassavell, the shortstop simply held the ball in his left hand before making throws rather than actually fielding grounders -- the on-field work nonetheless represents a significant milestone in his recovery from a fractured left wrist. Most of Tatis' activity to this point had been cardio-based, though he has stated that he is ahead of schedule in his rehab. There is still a long way to go for the 23-year-old -- at this point, he isn't able to put on a glove, much less swing a bat -- but fantasy managers who are stashing him on their roster can at least be optimistic that Tatis may be able to return to action when first eligible in early June.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Astros' Jose Altuve: Exits with injury

Altuve was removed from Monday's game against the Angels due to an undisclosed injury, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Altuve suffered the injury while running down the line to beat out an infield hit, and according to McTaggart, he appeared to step on first base awkwardly. The location and severity of the injury are unknown at this point.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pirates#Triple A Indianapolis
WOKV

Butler scores 45, Heat defeat Hawks 115-105 for 2-0 lead

MIAMI — (AP) — Jimmy Butler walked off the floor when his night's work was complete, lifted his arms in the air and heard a sold-out arena serenade him with screams. That didn't happen in the bubble two years ago, since nobody was there. But Butler was every...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Tanner Houck: Not available to pitch in Toronto

Houck disclosed to the media Sunday that he's unvaccinated against COVID-19, meaning he won't be eligible to pitch during the Red Sox's upcoming series in Toronto that runs from April 25 through 28, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports. "I'm definitely bummed that I won't be able to make that start," said Houck, who would have been in line to take the hill for the April 26 game. "But the starts that I am able to make, I plan on giving 100 percent for this team, if not more, so."
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Colton Welker: Back to Triple-A

Welker was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque after Monday's game against the Phillies, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports. Welker's time in the majors this time around was brief, as he was just recalled Sunday. He failed to make his 2022 debut during his brief stint with Colorado.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Bears' James O'Shaughnessy: Signed by Chicago

The Bears signed O'Shaughnessy to a one-year contract Monday. O'Shaughnessy joins a tight end room led by Cole Kmet alongside Ryan Griffin and Jesper Horsted. The former was limited to just seven appearances with Jacksonville last season, as he dealt with hip and ankle injuries, but he now appears fully healthy. In those seven contests, O'Shaughnessy secured 24 of 34 targets for 244 yards, but he was held without a touchdown.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Reds' Alejo Lopez: Making first start

Lopez will start at second base and bat sixth Monday night against the Padres, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Lopez was a late addition to the starting lineup after Mike Moustakas (undisclosed) was scratched. He's yet to see an at-bat this season after being called up from Triple-A Louisville on Sunday.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Padres' Mike Clevinger: Rehab outing planned for Tuesday

Clevinger (knee) is on track to make his second minor-league rehab start Tuesday for Triple-A El Paso, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. Tuesday's start could be the final one of Clevinger's rehab assignment, especially if he's able to build on the solid two-inning, five-strikeout performance he turned in for Low-A Lake Elsinore on Thursday. Clevinger tossed 31 pitches in the start for Lake Elsinore, so the Padres will presumably want to see him reach the 50-pitch mark Tuesday to put himself in consideration for a return from the 10-day injured list during the final week of April.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Reds' Mike Moustakas: Lands on injured list

Moustakas was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a right biceps strain. The transaction is retroactive to Monday. Manager David Bell said Moustakas was expected to start Tuesday after missing Monday's game with the injury, but the third baseman will instead make his way to the injured list. It's unclear exactly how long the 33-year-old is expected to be sidelined, though he'll be eligible to be reinstated April 28. Colin Moran should see more time at third base during his absence.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Angels' David Fletcher: May need rehab assignment

Fletcher (hip) could be ready soon after the Angels return home Friday, though he may need a rehab assignment, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports. Fletcher has been out for nearly a week with a strained left hip. It looks as though he could be ready for game action within the next week, but his first game action may not come at the major-league level. Andrew Velazquez has handled shortstop in his absence.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' Luke Williams: Optioned, but eligible for twin bill

The Giants optioned Williams to Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Before reporting to Sacramento, Williams will be eligible to play for the Giants in Tuesday's doubleheader with the Mets after San Francisco designated him as its 29th man, according to Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Late lineup addition

Bellinger was added to the lineup Tuesday against Atlanta and will start in center field and bat eighth, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports. The 26-year-old was set to receive his first day off of the season, but he'll instead join the lineup with Gavin Lux (back) a late scratch. Bellinger has a strong .278/.366/.500 slash line through 10 contests this season, though his day-to-day production has been feast or famine with five two-hit efforts and five hitless games.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Reds' Tyler Naquin: Scratched, heads to IL

Naquin has been scratched from Monday's starting lineup against the Padres and has been placed on the injured list, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports. Naquin was placed on the injured list without an injury designation, which indicates that he's been moved to the COVID-19 injured list. Nick Senzel was activated from the COVID-19 injured list in a corresponding move.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Rays' Dusten Knight: OKs outright assignment

Knight accepted his outright assignment to Triple-A Durham after clearing waivers Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Knight's recent stay on the Rays' 40-man roster and 28-man active roster lasted just one day, as he was designated for assignment following a 2.1-inning relief appearance in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Athletics. He'll stick around in the organization as relief depth at the Triple-A level.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy