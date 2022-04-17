ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Solid in no-decision Saturday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Blackburn didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 7-5 win over the Blue Jays, giving up two runs on five hits over...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

MLB Broadcaster Stepping Away Following Cancer Diagnosis

Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the booth after being diagnosed with cancer. Martinez announced his health update through a statement on Twitter for Sportsnet, the Blue Jays’ flagship station. “I’ve been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans,...
MLB
Virginian-Pilot

Freshman Tegan Gabrielse pitches a gem, hits home run to lift No. 3 Hickory past top-ranked Nansemond River

Tegan Gabrielse served notice she’ll be a force at the plate and in the pitching circle for years to come with her strong performance in No. 3 Hickory’s 9-2 win on Tuesday in a Southeastern District game at No. 4 Nansemond River. The freshman right-hander struck out 10 in pitching a complete game as the Hawks (4-1) upended the defending Class 5 state champions. Before stepping into the ...
CBS Sports

Astros' Justin Verlander: Shuts down Mariners

Verlander (1-1) picked up the win during Saturday's 4-0 shutout of Seattle, allowing three hits with eight strikeouts in eight scoreless innings. If there were any doubts about Verlander's potential to remain effective, they were put to rest Saturday. The 39-year-old righty was masterful in permitting just four baserunners while recording twice as many strikeouts and required 87 pitches to endure eight innings. The future Hall-of-Famer is set to take the hill next for a premier matchup against Toronto on Friday.
SEATTLE, WA
Oakland, CA
CBS Sports

Padres' Fernando Tatis: Works on field Monday

Tatis (wrist) simulated fielding groundballs and made throws on the infield Monday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. Though Tatis' workout was far from what he'd do in a game -- per Cassavell, the shortstop simply held the ball in his left hand before making throws rather than actually fielding grounders -- the on-field work nonetheless represents a significant milestone in his recovery from a fractured left wrist. Most of Tatis' activity to this point had been cardio-based, though he has stated that he is ahead of schedule in his rehab. There is still a long way to go for the 23-year-old -- at this point, he isn't able to put on a glove, much less swing a bat -- but fantasy managers who are stashing him on their roster can at least be optimistic that Tatis may be able to return to action when first eligible in early June.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KATC News

LSU outlasts UL in final edition of Wally Pontiff Classic

After an early home run derby between the Cajuns and Tigers, No. 22 LSU score five runs in the fourth inning to secure the win, 8-4, on Tuesday, April 19. LSU's Trey Morgan and Jordan Thompson hit solo home runs in the early frames of the contest while UL's Conner Kimple and Carson Roccaforte had home runs of their own.
ATLANTA, GA
stillrealtous.com

Veteran Wrestler Reportedly Done With WWE

A number of wrestlers have parted ways with WWE over the last few years, and now it seems that another name is gone. Fightful Select reports that Kushida is done with the company. It’s being reported that his deal expired, but it’s not clear if WWE offered him a new one. At least one person believed that it was a “budget cut release.”
WWE
WOKV

Butler scores 45, Heat defeat Hawks 115-105 for 2-0 lead

MIAMI — (AP) — Jimmy Butler walked off the floor when his night's work was complete, lifted his arms in the air and heard a sold-out arena serenade him with screams. That didn't happen in the bubble two years ago, since nobody was there. But Butler was every...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Astros' Jose Altuve: Exits with injury

Altuve was removed from Monday's game against the Angels due to an undisclosed injury, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Altuve suffered the injury while running down the line to beat out an infield hit, and according to McTaggart, he appeared to step on first base awkwardly. The location and severity of the injury are unknown at this point.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Astros' Lance McCullers: Shifts to 60-day injured list

McCullers (forearm) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Monday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. McCullers is still working his way back from the forearm injury he suffered during the postseason. He started throwing last week but remains without a clear timeline, though his move to the 60-day injured list at least clarifies that he won't return before early June. The transaction clears a spot for Yordan Alvarez to return from the COVID-19 injured list.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Reds' Mike Moustakas: Lands on injured list

Moustakas was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a right biceps strain. The transaction is retroactive to Monday. Manager David Bell said Moustakas was expected to start Tuesday after missing Monday's game with the injury, but the third baseman will instead make his way to the injured list. It's unclear exactly how long the 33-year-old is expected to be sidelined, though he'll be eligible to be reinstated April 28. Colin Moran should see more time at third base during his absence.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Tanner Houck: Not available to pitch in Toronto

Houck disclosed to the media Sunday that he's unvaccinated against COVID-19, meaning he won't be eligible to pitch during the Red Sox's upcoming series in Toronto that runs from April 25 through 28, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports. "I'm definitely bummed that I won't be able to make that start," said Houck, who would have been in line to take the hill for the April 26 game. "But the starts that I am able to make, I plan on giving 100 percent for this team, if not more, so."
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Rays' Dusten Knight: OKs outright assignment

Knight accepted his outright assignment to Triple-A Durham after clearing waivers Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Knight's recent stay on the Rays' 40-man roster and 28-man active roster lasted just one day, as he was designated for assignment following a 2.1-inning relief appearance in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Athletics. He'll stick around in the organization as relief depth at the Triple-A level.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Late lineup addition

Bellinger was added to the lineup Tuesday against Atlanta and will start in center field and bat eighth, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports. The 26-year-old was set to receive his first day off of the season, but he'll instead join the lineup with Gavin Lux (back) a late scratch. Bellinger has a strong .278/.366/.500 slash line through 10 contests this season, though his day-to-day production has been feast or famine with five two-hit efforts and five hitless games.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Angels' David Fletcher: May need rehab assignment

Fletcher (hip) could be ready soon after the Angels return home Friday, though he may need a rehab assignment, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports. Fletcher has been out for nearly a week with a strained left hip. It looks as though he could be ready for game action within the next week, but his first game action may not come at the major-league level. Andrew Velazquez has handled shortstop in his absence.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Padres' CJ Abrams: Heads to bench

Abrams will be on the bench Monday against Cincinnati, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Abrams has started against every righty the Padres have faced this season but has been on the bench against every lefty, including Monday's starter Nick Lodolo. Ha-Seong Kim will start at shortstop.
SAN DIEGO, CA

