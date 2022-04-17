ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

#6 Arkansas Completes Sweep of #15 LSU

By Oliver Grigg
arkansasrazorbacks.com
 3 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Behind Jaxon Wiggins’ career-high nine strikeouts, No. 6 Arkansas (28-7, 11-4 SEC) completed its three-game sweep of No. 15 LSU (23-12, 7-8 SEC) with a 6-2 win in Saturday’s series finale at Baum-Walker Stadium. With the win, the Razorbacks captured their first series...

arkansasrazorbacks.com

KARK 4 News

WATCH: Sam Pittman and players break down Spring Scrimmage

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) – The Arkansas football team had to switch plans on Saturday as they moved their open Spring practice indoors to Walker Pavilion. The defense really shined in the scrimmage, especially Alabama transfer linebacker, Drew Sanders. Check out what Bumper Pool had to say about that here: Jalen Catalon also spoke about how […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Kait 8

Arkansas State baseball has midweek series at #2 Arkansas

Arkansas State (7-24) at #2 Arkansas (28-7) - April 19-20, 2022 - 6:30 PM (Tuesday)/4 PM (Wednesday) Location: Fayetteville, Ark. Venue: Baum-Walker Stadium TV: SEC Network+. Arkansas State concludes its Natural State road swing with a two-game midweek series at consensus top-10 foe Arkansas. Both games will be broadcast live on SEC Network+, while the radio broadcasts can be heard on The Ticket Radio Network (95.3/96.9/104.1/970 AM). There, you may listen to the recently-victorious “Voice of the Red Wolves” Matt Stolz.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
thecomeback.com

Basketball world reacts to Scotty Pippen Jr. decision

Scottie Pippen is a Chicago Bulls legend with six NBA titles to his name. His son, Scotty Pippen Jr., will have some big shoes to fill but he’s ready to start trying. The Vanderbilt guard announced Monday that he will sign with an agent and declare for the 2022 NBA Draft.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Saints Are Reportedly Meeting With Notable Quarterback

With the NFL Draft just around the corner, the New Orleans Saints continue to evaluate this year’s quarterback class. According to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, the Saints are bringing in Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral for a visit. The Saints have already show interest in Sam Howell, Kenny Pickett,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KARK

Smith Named SEC Freshman of the Week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas pitcher Hagen Smith has been named SEC Freshman of the Week. The left-hander twirled a seven-strikeout shutout in Arkansas’ 4-0 win over No. 15 LSU on Friday to help the Hogs clinch their 11th consecutive SEC home series win and, ultimately, secure a three-game sweep of the Tigers.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Spun

Former SEC Quarterback Reveals His 1 Concern With Alabama

It seems as though every year the Alabama Crimson Tide roll out one of the best wide receiver units in the nation. But heading into the 2022 season, Nick Saban’s wideout depth chart is notably lacking as compared to recent seasons. Losing superstar talents Jameson Williams and John Metchie...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Kait 8

Jonesboro QB Rykar Acebo commits to Arkansas as a PWO

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Golden Hurricane to Fayetteville pipeline continues. Jonesboro quarterback Rykar Acebo announced his commitment to Arkansas as a preferred walk-on Saturday afternoon. The All-State QB had over 3,000 yards and 41 total touchdowns last season, helping Jonesboro reach the 6A Quarterfinals last season.
JONESBORO, AR
KLFY News 10

Louisiana Visits LSU In Wally Pontiff, Jr. Classic

LAFAYETTE – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Baseball team makes its first trip to Baton Rouge since the 2015 NCAA Super Regional when it faces in-state rival LSU in the Wally Pontiff, Jr. Foundation Classic on Tuesday at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. The game will be streamed live on […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
KARK

Arkansas Lands Four-Star O-lineman Luke Brown

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed Paris (Tenn.) Henry County Class of 2023 four-star offensive lineman Luke Brown announcing his decision on Instagram Tuesday. Brown chose the Hogs over Vanderbilt with offers from 26 other schools. He is the 11th commitment for Arkansas and the second offensive lineman joining Bentonville’s Joey Su’a.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
WNTZ

LSU Baseball meets Cajuns in Wally Pontiff Jr. Foundation Classic

UL Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns (20-15) at No. 22 LSU Fighting Tigers (23-12) DATE/TIME• Tuesday, April 19 @ 6:30 p.m. CT STADIUMAlex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field (10,326) RANKINGS• LSU – No. 22 D1 Baseball; No. 23 USA Today• ULL – unranked RADIO• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas reveals update to uniform for Tuesday’s game with Arkansas State

Arkansas Baseball will be adding this feature to their uniforms for their midweek tilt with in-state foe Arkansas State. On Tuesday, Arkansas Baseball will don gold caps to promote childhood cancer awarness. We have a special game with some special caps on-deck tonight as we host our 2nd Annual Childhood Cancer Awareness game🎗️#ThisIsBaseball x @PersilProClean pic.twitter.com/06rXVhlBoL — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) April 19, 2022 This will be just the second time that Arkansas Baseball has worn the gold caps. Last season, the Razorbacks sported the caps against Arkansas State in their first-ever meeting on the diamond. In the 8-4 win, Arkansas’ Cayden Wallace hit a grand slam, while pitchers such as Jaxon Wiggins, Kole Ramage, and Connor Noland all saw time on the mound. Tuesday’s game with the Red Wolves is set for a 6:30 p.m. first pitch. Kole Ramage will get the start for Arkansas, facing off with Carter Holt of Arkansas State. List Arkansas vs. Arkansas State: Game preview, how to listen and stream Tuesday's game
ARKANSAS STATE
WAFB

No. 22 LSU meets UL-Lafayette in final Wally Pontiff Jr. Classic

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 22 LSU (23-12, 7-8 SEC) will face Louisiana-Lafayette (20-15, 9-6 SBC) for the final game of the Wally Pontiff Jr. Classic. Two factors that played a part in this being the last game of the classic are losing Zephyr Field and it becoming a rugby field in New Orleans and Executive Director of the foundation Sherrell Gorman passing away unexpectedly due to COVID in 2021.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

